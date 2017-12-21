10 jobs on the Fraser Coast and close by

Are you on the job hunt?

IF you're looking for work on the Fraser Coast we've created a list of ten jobs available in the region and close by if you're willing to make the commute.

1. Restaurant supervisor

Hervey Bay Bayswater Bar & Grill has recently undergone a change in management and is seeking a customer service orientated individual to supervise and oversee the restaurant operations.

2. Sales and customer service officer

Steeline Roofin Spot in Hervey Bay has a full time role up for grabs for the right person.

3. Housekeeping attendant

Oceans Resort & Spa is on the hunt for a housekeeping attendant.

This role requires someone who has a love a fast paced environment and are available on a seven day rotating roster.

4. Mechanic/tyre fitter

Are you a mechanic looking for a new role?

Tyreright Hervey Bay is seeking to appoint an experienced mechanic/tyre fitter.

5. Desktop support officer

A Maryborough business is on the hunt for a desktop support officer.

The contract starts in January 2018.

6. Tandoor cook/chef

Indian Diamond Restaurant, Maryborough, urgently needs a qualified and experienced full time Tandoor chef/cook as the business expands.

7. Taxi Drivers Wanted

You must be prepared to work day and night for this role in Maryborough.

8. Part time farm hand

If you're a hands on person looking for a job a couple of days a week, this could be suited to you.

The job is based 30km west of Maryborough.

9. Site supervisor - NBN project

Visionstream is looking for a site supervisor who will be responsible to safely manage construction works to meet the program and quality objectives of the NBN rollout in the region.

This role is based in Maryborough.

10. Business Manager - Cooinda Aged Care

The non-profit organisation has a senior role available for the right candidate.

Cooinda Aged Care Centre is seeking someone with the right experience to join their team as the business manager.

