10 jobs up for grabs on Fraser Coast right now

A SURGE of new jobs has been advertised for the Fraser Coast region.

And for plenty of these, you don't need a specific qualification.

Good luck!

1. LIFESTYLE/SUPPORT STAFF

Torbay Lifestyles and Care Ltd is looking for someone to facilitate a lifestyle program for its residents. This role would also offer support to the more frail residents living in independent housing. This role is about 15 hours a week. APPLY HERE

2. BIODIVERSITY PROGRAM PROJECT OFFICER

The Burnett Mary Regional Group is looking for a full-timer to play a role in project planning and management towards its Biodiversity Program from their Maryborough office. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to admin@bmrg.org.au. Applicants are also required to provide a written response to a criteria that can be accessed here.

3. TRUCK AND DOG DRIVER

Someone who has held a HC or a higher driver's licence of two or more years is required for this position. APPLY HERE

4. QUALITY ASSURANCE COORDINATOR

Nestle is looking for someone with a qualification in a science-related degree to work as a quality assurance coordinator. The role will involve promoting quality and food safety awareness. To apply, email your cover letter outlining how you meet the selection criteria, your resume and two references to hrgympie@au.nestle.com. Access the selection criteria here

5. HOME HELPERS

Help support people in their own home by helping them with daily life tasks like cleaning, transport and helping with appointments.Five.Good.Friends. is hiring for this role. APPLY HERE

6. TRAINER AND ASSESSOR

Passionate about helping youth? As a trainer and assessor, you will be delivering small group training sessions using face-to-face methods with unemployed youth aged between 15-24. Here's your chance to make an impression on young lives. It's a chance to put your passion for training youth into practice and help start the career of our next generation of leaders. APPLY HERE

7. TRAWLER SKIPPER

A skipper is wanted for deep water fishing. Find out more here.

8. CUSTOMER SERVICE OFFICER

Consolidated Building Concepts, based in Hervey Bay, is looking for a customer service officer. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to jobs@cncqld.com.au.

9. KIOSK TEAM LEADER

Dodo in Hervey Bay is hiring. They are looking for a sales professional to lead the team. Read about the opportunity here

10. AUTO ELECTRICIAN

A Trade Qualified Automotive Electrician is wanted in Hervey Bay for duties such as auto electrical work, installing, repairing, replacing electrical wiring and electronic components, fault finding, and re-wiring and diagnostics. To apply contact Peter Mueller on 0421 828 304 or email your resume to admin@bame.com.au.