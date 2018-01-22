10 jobs on the Fraser Coast you can apply for right now

Looking for a job? Here's a list of 10 you can apply for right now.

WITH Wide Bay jobseekers waiting an estimated 61 weeks to find a job, it's never been harder to search for a job on the Fraser Coast.

We've put together a list of 10 jobs you can apply for right now on the Fraser Coast.

Salesperson

A Maryborough shop is looking for a salesperson to join their team.

Knowledge of the tyre and 4WD industry would be an advantage, but not essential.

Send your resume and cover letter to chrisw@bobsauto.com.au.

Cafe Assistant

The Village Caterer requires two casual staff to work in their busy cafe in Pialba.

Applicants will work approximately 18 hours per week with a rotating roster.

Previous coffee experience is preferred.

Apply by emailing lyn@villagecaterer.org.au.

Subcontractor painter

Higgins Coatings is looking for trade qualified subcontractors (sole traders or small teams) to join their Wide Bay branch.

Commercial painting experience, a construction induction card, EWP licence, tools and transport and ABN, Public Liability Insurance and personal accident insurance are needed.

Contact Russell Green on 0439 079 173 for more information.

Sheet Metal Fabricator/Boilermaker

Litzow's Welding and Fabrication is looking for an experienced tradesman to fill a casual role as a sheet metal fabricator/boilermaker.

The applicant should be trade qualified and have experience with aluminium and stainless steel fabrication.

Send your resume and cover letter to tim@litzowswelding.com.au.

Pound Officer

The Fraser Coast Regional Council needs a new pound officer for the adoption centre in Hervey Bay.

A Certificate IV Local Government Regulation or equivalent and 3 years' experience as a Compliance Officer would be highly regarded.

To apply, visit www.wewantyou.frasercoast.qld.gov.au and send in your resume and cover letter.

Medical Receptionist

HeartCare partners, a cardiology service provider is seeking a medical receptionist for their Hervey Bay office.

This role has a primary responsibility to provide medical reception support at the clinic in Urraween, responding to incoming bookings and enquiries from patients.

To apply, click here.

Applications close January 31

Full-time Cook

A Urangan restaurant is seeking a full-time cook to join their team.

To be considered for this role you should:

Be available at both days at weekends

Have at least 3 years of experience as a Cook

Have Australian work rights

To apply, click here.

Admin and Paroll Assistant

The Hervey Bay RSL is looking for an enthusiastic applicant to join their team as the payroll and admin clerk.

To apply, click here.

Applications close January 31.

Store Manager

The Tiaro Fuel Station is in need of a store manager.

Send your application to tiarostaff@gmail.com.

Retail Casual Team Manager

Maryborough Spendless Shoes is looking for a new retail casual team manager to join their team.

The role is approximately 6-9 hours per week (including weekends) and requires someone with strong customer service and communication skills.

To apply, click here.

