10 jobs up for grabs on the Fraser Coast right now

1. Hospitality positions
Marigold Cafe & Restaurant In Hervey Bay is looking for experienced cooks, kitchenhands, waitstaff, barista and manager.
2. Tax agent
A tax agent position is available at The Income Tax Professionals. The position is to review returns and assist with supervisory arrangements in accordance with TPB guidelines for staff engaged in income tax return preparation in the Hervey Bay area.
3. Trade Qualified Cabinet Maker
Bay Cabinetworks is looking for a qualified cabinet maker in Hervey Bay.
Please send your resume to admin@baycabinetworks.com.au or phone 4124 4100 to apply.
4. Chef/cook experienced front of house staff.
If you are mature and have experience in hospitality this could be the job for you.
You must have a good work ethic. The full time position is based in Maryborough.
To find out more information or to apply CLICK HERE
5. Cleaner and gardener wanted
Looking for casual work? There is a position for a cleaner and a gardener once a fortnight.
Hours are negotiable. To apply call 0407 299 390.
6. Cane Juice Analyst Auditor
MSF Sugar Limited is looking for a juice analyst responsible for the safe, efficient and effective operation of factory laboratory equipment and machinery to conform to program provisions.
7. Occupational Therapist
Do you have a passion for working with our older generation? Ozcare Fraser Coast is looking for an occupational therapist to join their team at our Fraser Coast Community Care Office.
8. Lifestyle Coordinator
Premier Health Care has an opportunity for a Lifestyle Coordinator at the newly constructed facility in Medical Place Hervey Bay.
9. Landscapers
Landscape labourers are wanted in Hervey Bay. You need experience in landscaping, a white or blue construction card and reliable transport.
10. Administration Officer
Taylor Street Community Legal Service provides free legal advice, assistance, referrals, limited casework and community legal education. An administration Officer position is up for grabs for the right person. The job is full time.