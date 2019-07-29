10 jobs you can apply for now on the Fraser Coast

CAREER OPPORTUNITIES: The Kingfisher Bay Resort has a once in a life time vacancy to work and live on Fraser Island.

CAREER OPPORTUNITIES: The Kingfisher Bay Resort has a once in a life time vacancy to work and live on Fraser Island. Contributed

LOOKING for work, seeking employment for 2019 to get your career pathway or holiday adventure back on track?

Here are 10 jobs being advertised for the Fraser Coast right now and several of them require immediate start.

2020 Apprenticeship Intake for Ergon Energy and Energex (Energy Queensland)

Ergon Energy is one of the largest electricity networks and employ thousands of people right around the state. There are various electrical apprenticeships on offer in metro, regional and remote areas of Queensland, to commence in January / February 2020.

The apprenticeships offered are: Electrician, Communications Technician, Distribution Linesperson, Mechanical Tradesperson (Diesel Fitting) and Transmission Linesperson.

To apply email ApprenticeRecruitment@energyq.com.au or phone 1800 932 077.

Temps needed urgently for upcoming work assignments

Expressions of interest for available temporary staff on the Fraser Coast including work locations, Maryborough, Fraser Island, Hervey Bay, Tiaro and Woocoo.

Some of the many vacancies available are: office support, executive assistants, administration, data entry, receptionists, call centre and customer service, procurement and logistics.

To express your interest, send your resume and cover letter to apply@windsor-group.com.au with the reference code ARFCTP or call 3211 0001.

Teen Junior Nursery Hands Required

Any teenager looking to earn money in their spare time located in the Toogoom area can apply for these vacancies and gain valuable work experience.

Experience is not required, however in order to be considered for a position as a Nursery Junior with our wholesale production nursery, applicants must meet am employment criteria

Looking for immediate starters and to apply go to seek.com.au/job/39539936 .

Fraser Island Retail Assistant

If your dream is to work on a World Heritage listed island with amazing beaches, with towering rainforests and freshwater lakes to swim in then this is the job for you.

The Kingfisher Bay Resort Group - Fraser Island has a customer service vacancy for a keen enthusiastic employee to relocate and live on the world's largest sand island.

To get this once in a life time opportunity apply seek.com.au/job/39474645.

Overnight Sleep Study Technician

The GenesisCare team are looking for a committed employee to seeing and doing things differently and focused on getting the best possible outcomes for their patients.

There is an essential employment criteria for this ideal opportunity to help give patients and better and care and quality for life.

Applicants can send a resume and cover letter to kendall.klye@genesiscare.com.

Triathlon Coach with second qualification

Getting outdoors and exercising is your ideal type of job then B Mee is expanding their multidisciplinary team and requires a skilled and motivated Triathlon Coach with a secondary qualification.

The appointee will assist the head coach and directly contribute to all areas of coaching, including swim stroke development.

To apply for this job you must have a love for the triple discipline sport call 0407633438 or send your CV to lars.bmee@gmail.com .

Labourer - Building /Construction - Immediate Start

Protech are seeking experienced Civil Operator and Labourers to work on a Civil Road Upgrade in the Maryborough Area.

There are Key Duties, Skills and Attributes required for these positions.

The successful applicants will undergo a pre-employment medical and drug and alcohol testing and to apply seek.com.au/job/39441481 .

General Labourers For Maryborough/Hervey Bay - Immediate Start

AWX are seeking highly motivated labourers in the Maryborough Region with role and generic requirements.

This role will be casual work as needed by our clients need to have the ability to commence immediately.

To apply seek.com.au/job/39378830.

First Year Apprentice Baker

Bakers Delight Maryborough is a busy and rapidly growing bakery and are looking to add more staff to our current production team, specifically a first year apprentice.

No experience is necessary, but basic understanding of maths and reading are essential with the ability to follow instructions and must display an exceptional work ethic.

To make some serious long term dough then apply for this ideal career opportunity on seek.com.au/job/39448700.

Assistant Educators - Elite Childcare Management

Torquay Kids Early Learning Centre is seeking Assistant Educators to fulfil the additional support educator roles in the Toddler and Junior Kindergarten classrooms.

There is a criteria requirement for this rewarding career opportunity.

Please forward your resume with a cover letter to director@torquaykids.com.au .