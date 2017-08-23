10 jobs you can apply for now

Find out which top 10 jobs you can apply for on the Fraser Coast.

Housekeeper / Cleaner

WHERE: Beach Motel, 475 Charlton Esplanade, Hervey Bay

WHAT: Beach Motel is seeking experienced housekeepers to complete duties including but not limited to stripping beds, servicing rooms and checkout depart cleaning.

The position is a morning only position with an 8.30am start time and successful applicants must be available for an immediate start.

Applicants must have their own vehicle and the ability to obtain a police clearance.

APPLY: Applications must be presented in person at Beach Motel and must include available days and prior experience.

Mental Health Clinician Evolve

WHERE: Evolve Therapeutic Services, Hervey Bay and Maryborough Hospital

WHAT: An opportunity has become available for a Clinical Nurse, Psychologist, Social Worker or Occupational Therapist to join the team at Evolve Therapeutic Services.

The successful applicant will deliver clinical services to children and young people in the care of the Department of Communities and Child Safety Service. This will be done in collaboration with other agencies.

APPLY: Apply online at seek.com.au or click here.

Accommodation Managers

WHERE: Happy Valley Property Mangement, Fraser Island

WHAT: Happy Valley Property Management is looking for an energetic couple who are looking for a sea change.

If you get along with people, have good PR and handy man skills, have prior knowledge of generators, bore pumps and general property maintenance then this is the perfect role for you.

The contract is over two years with the opportunity to extend.

Applicants must have their own 4WD vehicle.

APPLY: Send your application to smbell@bigpond.com or click here.

Director of ICT

WHERE: Fraser Coast Anglican College

WHAT: The position is a lead role and the chosen applicant will manage all aspects of ICT within the College in line with the current strategic plan and play a vital support role within the College.

The position is available for immediate start but a January 2018 start is negotiable.

APPLY: Visit seek.com.au or click here. Applications close 12pm on Monday, September 25 2017.

Apprentice Wood Machinist

WHERE: Hyne Timber, Drymill Maryborough

WHAT: You will be required to assist in operating planer and feed works to process kiln dried timber using information technology devices.

APPLY: Visit seek.com.au or click here. Applications close on Monday, August 28 2017 at close of business.

Centre Cook

WHERE: Village Kids Torquay, Hervey Bay

WHAT: The role involves assisting with the preparation, implementation and evaluation of menus and catering for the needs of individual children.

Applicants must hold a Food Safety and Handlers (Health and Community) Certificate.

APPLY: Visit seek.com.au or click here.

Mechanical Fitter

WHERE: Downer, Maryborough

WHAT: A six month fixed term contract has become available which would require the assembly of rolling stock and associated equipment, completing of documentation and inspection of check sheets.

Applicants must be trade qualified.

APPLY: Visit seek.com.au or click here.

Excavator / Bobcat Operator

WHERE: Dynamic Vision Management Pty Ltd, Hervey Bay

WHAT: The successful applicant will be responsible for operating the Excavator and Bobcat and digging to required levels and specs.

Applicants must have a current OHS safe work card.

APPLY: Visit seek.com.au or click here.

Chef Manager

WHERE: TriCare Aged Care Residence, Point Vernon

WHAT: TriCare is seeking a motivated Chef Manager who is able to take on the following roles which include but are not limited to directing a kitchen team, setting up food service systems, training staff and managing rosters and personnel.

Applicants must have a Food Safety Supervisor qualification.

APPLY: Visit seek.com.au or click here.