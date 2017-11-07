10 jobs you can apply for right now on the Fraser Coast

Find out which top 10 jobs you can apply for on the Fraser Coast.

Find out which top 10 jobs you can apply for on the Fraser Coast. NicoElNino

1. Part Time Literacy Coach Prep-Year 6

Riverside Christian College is looking for a literacy coach to plan, prepare and deliver quality and effective literacy programs.

The successful applicant would mentor and support staff to improve the delivery of literacy strategies in their classrooms.

APPLY HERE

<<FIND MORE LOCAL JOBS AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

2. Duct work and air conditioning installation professionals

If you have a knack for servicing refrigeration and air conditioning servicing, Arctic Cold Refrigeration has the job for you.

The applicant would be required to perform commercial duct work, keep truck stock organised, work with industry leading software and more.

APPLY HERE

3. Salesperson

Fraser Coast Motors are on the hunt for an automatic sales consultant to join their team.

The ideal candidate will have proven experience in sales and the skills and drive to hit the ground running.

APPLY HERE

4. Real Estate Project Manager and Admin

If you're an experienced real estate project manager, New Fortune Australia Investment wants you.

The company have opened their new branch office in Hervey Bay.

APPLY HERE

5. Strategic planning officer

Now is your chance to work for Fraser Coast Regional Council as a strategic planning officer.

The successful candidate would work with Council's Development and Planning team to develop innovative solutions to complex planning issues integrating land use, urban design and amenity.

APPLY HERE

6. Project Manager

Honeywell are seeking a project manager for a 12-month fixed terms contract at a client facility in Maryborough.

APPLY HERE

7. Excavator Operators, Loader Drivers and Pipelayers

M & K Pipelines are looking for experienced excavator operators, loader drivers and pipelayers to join their team.

You must have experience in Civil Construction for water supply and sewerage pipelines.

APPLY HERE

8. Executive Assistant

A position for an executive assistant has become available at St James Lutheran College.

The successful applicant would work alongside the principal providing assistance to their schedule, anticipating documents, support and correspondence for upcoming meetings and events.

APPLY HERE

9. Newspaper deliverers

Deliverers are required for the distribution of Newspapers and catalogues in the Hervey Bay area.

MORE INFO HERE

10. Semi-trailer and B-Double drivers

Richers Transport require semi-trailer and B-double drivers for a variety of positions.

Must have HC/MC licence, experience with highway runs and a clean driving record.

APPLY HERE