10 jobs you can apply for on the Fraser Coast right now

Amy Formosa
by

1. TEACHING AND LEADERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Due to continued growth, commencing January 2018, St   James   Lutheran   College   has   three   positions 
available and is calling for applications.

1. Junior  School  Teacher,  Fulltime 12  month maternity contract
2. Secondary school teacher, permanent fulltime, preferred  specialities ICT, science and humanities
3. Junior school curriculum coordinator 0.6 FTE. Permanent  (may  include  additional  teaching load of up to 0.4 FTE - negotiable)

Full position descriptions and details on how to apply are available at www.stjameslc.qld.edu.au.

2. CASUAL MC TRUCK DRIVER

Casual MC Truck Driver wanted with B-double experience. Dangerous goods and MSIC an advantage but not necessary. 

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.

3. HANDYMAN/GARDENDER

A handyman/gardener is required for a new 145 Bed, state of the art aged care facility at Urraween. An experienced person is required to participate in handover and general maintenance on a part time basis. 

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.

4. AIR-CONDITIONING REFRIGERATION MECHANICS 

MVO Services has several vacancies for refrigeration mechanics in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg to service, maintain and install a variety of commercial refrigeration and air conditioning equipment. 

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.

5. RECEPTIONIST

Based in Hervey Bay, a maternity leave contract receptionist role will provide exceptional service and administrative support to our team.

For more information or to apply CLICK  HERE.

6. RESTAURANT MANAGER - MARYBOROUGH

Reporting to the District Manager, you will manage operations at Hungry Jacks in Maryborough. At the forefront of sales, marketing, customer service and food service operations, you will drive the growth and profitability of the business. 

 

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.

7. REAL ESTATE SALESPERSON

Are you an agent who is considering changing offices ?

Prime Agents offer an industry leading transition and support program. 

This is an exciting opportunity for you to reinvigorate your real estate sales career and benefit from the new business energy, that only comes from working with the Hervey Bay regions newest real estate brand.

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.

8. TRAVEL SALES CONSULTANT

Flight Centre has an opportunity for a travel sales consultant in Hervey Bay.

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.

9. OPSM RETAIL ASSOCIATE/DISPENSER

In this part time role at the Maryborough store you will be part of a motivated and passionate team of experienced optical professionals.

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE

10. RETAIL MANAGER - PRICELINE PHARMACY

As an experienced retail manager, this is your opportunity to join a professional team who value providing stellar customer service. 

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.

Topics:  employment fcjobs fraser coast job hunt

Fraser Coast Chronicle

