10 jobs up for grabs on the Coast now

Are you looking for work on the Fraser Coast? Keagan Elder

1. Casual ward receptionist

There is a casual position up for grabs at St Stephens Hospital.

The casual ward receptionist will get $32-$33.65 per hour.

If you're interested in applying for this job or need more information CLICK HERE.

2. Diesel Fitter

Cornwall Logging continues to expand and is currently looking for a motivated diesel fitter to maintain and repair the companies truck transport fleet.

If you've got the experience APPLY HERE.

3. Chef/cook

There is a position for a chef at an Italian restaurant in Hervey Bay.

The right person for the job will be responsible for preparing all the sauces like bolognaise, napoli etc and getting the prep done.

For further details or to apply CLICK HERE.

4. Experienced receptionist/sales support

A company is looking for a receptionist / sales support superstar to assist it's expanding team.

You will ideally have some experience in the administration side of the real estate industry.

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.

5. Gardender

Blue Care is on the search for a gardener to join the team at Fraser Shores 2 Retirement Living on a permanent full time basis.

For more information or to apply for the role CLICK HERE.

6. Food and beverage professionals.

Coast Bar and Restaurant is on the hunt for professional waiters and bartenders to join the team.

This role would require at least two years recent experience in a similar role.

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.

7. Support worker

Casual positions available with the possibility of a Permanent Part Time Contract down the track.

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.

8. Senior maths teacher

Riverside Christian College is looking for a senior maths teacher to join the team.

If you're an experienced professional looking for a new opportunity to expand your career this may be the role for you.

For a full role description or to apply CLICK HERE.

9. Shelter worker

Community Housing Limited looking for committed and capable individuals to fill gaps in the 24/7 roster at our Men's Shelter.

For a full description of the role or to apply CLICK HERE.

10. Driver, trainer and Assessor

Richers Transport operates the Company's head office in Maryborough.

There is currently have a position available for a Driver Trainer and Assessor.

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.