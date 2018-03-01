10 jobs you can apply for on the Fraser Coast
ARE you on the job hunt and need some inspiration?
We've put together a list of 10 jobs up for grabs on the Fraser Coast right now.
1. PROPERTY MANAGER
Raine and Horne is looking for a property manager to join the team in Hervey Bay.
You must have at least 12 months experience in property management.
2. OPTOMETRIST
Medacs is currently seeking a an experienced Optometrist for a permanent full time position starting as soon as possible.
3. CASUAL OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST
St Stephens Hospital is on the hunt for an occupational therapist to the join the team.
While experience is favourable, the position is open to new and inexperienced graduates looking to gain some valuable experience within an acute environment.
4. ASSISTANT MANAGER
Kathmandu is on the lookout for an enthusiastic individual who would like to combine their management experience with their hunger for travel, adventure and the great outdoors.
5. MANAGER AQUATIC CENTRES
Fraser Coast Regional Council is seeking a manager for the aquatic centres.
The main requirement of this position is to lead, manage and control the operation of Council's three aquatic Centres.
The role is a three year full time contract position.
6. SOUS CHEF
The Vinyard is searching for a creative, passionate and dynamic sous chef to work closely with the head chef to continue developing the reputation and standard of the Hervey Bay venue.
7. OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST ACCOUNT MANAGER
Goodstart has an exciting opportunity for an occupational therapist to join their social Inclusion team supporting the Maryborough EChO (Enhancing children's outcomes) centre.
8. ACCOUNT MANAGER
Adecco has a full time position for an account manager in Maryborough.
9. PROMOTIONS REPRESENTATIVES
Join one of Australia's largest Telstra licencees to promote the up and coming NBN launch across the Fraser Coast.
There is an opportunity for four people who are outgoing, love connecting with people and who are ready and willing to learn about our great products and local retail businesses.
10. SESSION LEADER
The Australian Red Cross Blood Service has a leadership position for a service focused nurse in Hervey Bay.
The role is a permanent part-time position offering 32 hours a week.