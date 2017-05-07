10 jobs you can apply for now on the Fraser Coast

Anytime Fitness Hervey Bay is currently looking for a new personal trainer.

SHOP ASSISTANT

A Maryborough farm shop is looking for an assistant to run its daily operation. Experience is not required for this position but a friendly attitude is a must. Apply here.

SALES AND RESERVATION AGENT

Kingfisher Bay Resort Group has room for a new member to join its Central Reservations Centre in Hervey Bay. The role is responsible for taking reservations for Kingfisher Bay Resort, Fraser Explorer Tours and Fraser Island Barges. Flexibility in availability is a must. Find out more about the sales position here.

EXAM SUPERVISOR

With exams a regular part of education, exam supervisors are tasked to oversee that the exams go smoothly. Responsibilities include checking of rosters, seating allocations, general exam supervision, administrative tasks and reporting on a computer portal, ushering and organising of students. It's a casual position. Learn about the exam supervisor role here.

RECEPTIONIST

Ulton, a financial consultant service, has a vacancy for a receptionist in its Hervey Bay office. The receptionist will serve as the first point of contact for the business' clients. Apply here.

ADMINISTRATOR

Hervey Bay Day Care and Respite Centre Inc is seeking an administrator for a range of duties like doing payroll, website maintenance, and making client lists. Apply here.

CRUISE CONSULTANT

Love cruises? How about job in which you sell cruise experiences to others? Cruiseabouts is hiring a full-time cruise sales consultant in Hervey Bay. Apply for the opportunity here.

PERSONAL TRAINER

Anytime Fitness Hervey Bay has room for a new personal trainer to join its team. The role is open to those who hold a Certificate IV in Fitness and those who don't. There is an opportunity to gain the qualification on-the-job. Apply here.

MULTIMEDIA TEACHER

Riverside Christian College is on the lookout for the right person to teach film, television and new media. Go to the job ad to read the full job criteria and to apply.

PROGRAM ADMINISTRATION OFFICER

Act for Kids offers support services for young people and is looking for a program administration officer for its Maryborough office. It's a part-time role with a variety of admin duties involved.

FITNESS TRAINERS

A new gym is opening in Hervey Bay in the coming months and it is looking for trainers. F45 Training Hervey Bay will be based around high intensity 45 minute workouts. Fitness and first aid qualifications required. Apply here.