10 jobs you can apply for right now that don't require a degree

1. Vivid Home Builders - labourer

Immediate start Hervey Bay, may lead to full time. Must have manual vehicle license, white card, building site experience and willingness to do manual labour. Some travel will be required.

Email resume to application4655@gmail.com

2. Olsen Designs Landscaping

Laying turf in Hervey Bay. Must be fit and keen to work

To apply call 0409202191

3. Advanced Foot Care - Customer Service / Receptionist Position in Hervey Bay

A casual position is available in our Podiatry practice in Hervey Bay. This role will focus on providing excellent reception and customer service, support for our Podiatrists, answering calls in a friendly and professional manner and providing support to the Practice Manager as required. This role also includes footwear sales and fittings (Footwear training will be provided. Previous experience is a plus).

Opportunity for career progression for the right driven individual.

If you believe you are the right person for the job, please email your resume and a cover letter outlining why you would be the best person to fill this role, to careers@advancedfootcare.com.au

4. Fraser Coast Regional Council - Casual Customer Service Officer

Expressions of interest are invited from friendly and motivated applicants who would be interested in joining our Casual Customer Service Officer pool.

Council's Customer Service Officers provide information and assistance to all members of the community on an extensive range of Council services, in a timely, courteous, efficient and effective manner. The information and dealings with community members may be face to face or by telephone and must correctly reflect the policies, procedures, and legislation affecting the Fraser Coast Regional Council and the community.

Successful applicants will be "people" people who have had previous experience in the fields of Customer Service delivery and Office Administration. They will also have highly developed communication skills, both oral and written, as well as highly developed computing skills and a current QLD Class C Drivers' Licence.

HOW TO APPLY: visit wewantyou.frasercoast.qld.gov.au.

5. Barro Group - Concrete truck driver

Barro Group, a major construction materials supplier, has a casual position available for applicants who possess a heavy rigid driving licence, preferably with a concrete industry background, but not essential.

Submit application, with resume to: alex.colvin@barro.com.au

6. Oaks Hotels & Resorts - Casual Guest Service Agent

We are currently seeking a confident, professional & well organised Guest Service Agent to join the front office team at Oaks Resort & Spa Hervey Bay.

You will have:

Availability to work on a rotating roster, Monday to Sunday (between 6.00am and 11pm).

Immaculate personal presentation.

Professional interpersonal and communication skills.

A passion for delivering exceptional, pro-active customer service.

Confidence & ability to work autonomously and at times unsupervised.

The ability to work within a diverse and fast paced role often managing multiple tasks.

Confidence in dealing with guest queries and complaints.

Previous experience in a hotel/accommodation front office position is advantageous

APPLY HERE

7. ANZ - Casual Banking Consultant, Maryborough QLD

As a Personal Banker your role is to provide our customers with a seamless branch experience by meeting each customer's end-to-end banking needs across transaction activities, needs-based conversations and educating them on digital solutions. You will be part of a collaborative team and will act as a role model and peer coach to deliver the best possible customer experience.

To be successful in this role, you will ideally bring the following:

Role models a strong customer focus, preferably with retail experience

Ability to multi-task, highly adaptable to change and ambiguity

Proactive, shows initiative

Active user and promoter of technology

Enjoys working in a collaborative team environment

APPLY HERE

8. Scene to Believe - Santa Photography Set Supervisor/Customer Service Assistants

In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring every one of Santa's visitors receives a magical Christmas experience at one of our Santa Photography sets for our upcoming 2018 Santa Photography.

You will be providing exceptional customer service by creating a fun and interactive Christmas experience for everyone visiting Santa.

To be successful in this role you will have:

Impeccable customer service skills with a positive attitude and energy

Excellent communication skills, written and verbal

Ability to work with children and families

High level time management skills with the ability to deliver in all situations whilst maintaining attention to detail

A proactive approach to customer service

An ability to work effectively as a part of a team

Basic skills in the use of Microsoft Office (Word and Excel) and comfortable working with computer and digital photography technology

Photographic and retail skills are preferred; however full training will also be provided to the successful applicant.

APPLY HERE

9. Optus - Communications Consultant - Optus Maryborough & Hervey Bay

Being a Communications Consultant is more than just a job. You'll love to chat and have a genuine interest in people and their story, enabling you to identify solutions that are unique to each customer. You're a point of contact and role model for the team, leading by example with strong results against established targets and a desire to expand on your responsibilities with an aim to achieve your career aspirations. Encouraged to look at the bigger picture, you'll include our customers in our journey moving beyond telco, into a total home and business solution retailer.

APPLY HERE

10. Jamaica Blue - Cafe all rounders

Looking for potential people that can work in a café environment dealing with cooking, Barista work and general customer service.

Casual Positions, Must be available Monday to Saturday 7:00am - 5:30pm - No exceptions.

Extremely fast paced environment in a busy Shopping Centre.

Experienced is essential.

Must be able to work alone and in a team environment.

In your application, we want to know about your relevant experience, qualifications, skills, and training in hospitality.

We value good character, ability to work under pressure, and a willingness to work as part of a team.

APPLY HERE