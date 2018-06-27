$10 million for Downer factory fix ahead of NGR repairs

DOWNER FIX UP: Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey at the Downer EDI factory in Maryborough, after $10 million in upgrades was announced on Tuesday. The upgrades come as the plant prepares to rebuilt the troubled NGR trains.

DOWNER FIX UP: Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey at the Downer EDI factory in Maryborough, after $10 million in upgrades was announced on Tuesday. The upgrades come as the plant prepares to rebuilt the troubled NGR trains. Blake Antrobus

$10 MILLION will be invested into Downer EDI's Maryborough plant in preparation for the rebuild of the troubled New Generation rollingstock trains.

The upgrade will allow four six-car train sets to be worked on simultaneously, and will include track adjustments, a new run-around road and additional spur to ease shutting restrictions.

While a date has not been confirmed, the plant will be upgraded before the trains arrive in the Heritage City.

Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the upgrade would ensure the longevity of rail manufacturing in Maryborough.

"This investment will mean the rail plant will be set up for the future, and ready to start work on accessibility upgrades for the six-car NGR trains, reducing the need for unnecessary work on the rollingstock,” Mr Bailey said.

Mr Bailey said the design work on the project was being made with Bombardier, Downer EDI and Queensland Rail in consultation with the disability sector.

The upgrades come after the State Government announced last year the problem-plagued NGR trains, constructed during the Newman Government, would be repaired in Maryborough.

Major mechanical issues, including braking, air-conditioning and heating systems, were identified in the Indian-built trains.

Cabinet papers detailing the bungled train rollout are expected to be made public in the coming months, after State Government, State Opposition leader Deb Frecklington and former Queensland Premier Campbell Newman agreed to release the details of their involvement in the project.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said it was a major investment in regional Queensland.

"This plant will no doubt be here for many years to come because of the State Government investment,” Mr Saunders said.

"Everyone is committed to making sure this rail facility stays where it is.”