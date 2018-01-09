10 new jobs up for grabs on the Fraser Coast now

ARE you looking for a new employment opportunity in 2018 or simply need a few more hours to boost your disposable income?

We've put together a list of ten jobs from different fields that are up for grabs on the Fraser Coast right now.

1. MANAGER

The fuel station at Tiaro requires a manager.

If you are interested in this position please forward your resume and information request to tiarostaff@gmail.com.

2. ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT

There is a full time administration assistant position available in Hervey Bay.

Email wbgs@bigpond.net.au for a full job description and to apply.

The position starts late January.

3. DIETITIAN

B Mee is seeking a highly motivated dietitian to join their well-established team on a casual basis.

This role is located in Hervey Bay, however will be required to travel to the wide bay regions.

For more information or to apply for the role CLICK HERE.

4. EXCAVATOR/BOBCAT OPERATOR

A Hervey Bay business is after hard working, capable and reliable excavator/bobcat operator with truck license.

For more information or to apply for the role CLICK HERE.

5. MARYBOROUGH CORRECTIONAL CENTRE

The Maryborough Correctional Centre is recruiting now for full time positions for 2018.

If you would like to play a crucial role in the security of your community and in the rehabilitation of offenders this could be the opportunity for you.

For more information or to apply for the role CLICK HERE.

Maryborough Correctional Centre. Valerie Horton

6. ANIMAL MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR

Fraser Coast Regional Council is seeking an animal management coordinator to to lead, supervise and direct the Council's animal management team.

For more information or to apply for the role CLICK HERE.

There is an animal management coordinator position available at Fraser Coast Regional Council.

7. HOUSEKEEPER

Are you a hard working housekeeper looking for employment?

There is a casual position up for grabs in Hervey Bay.

For more information or to apply for the role CLICK HERE.

8. PLANNER

Fraser Coast Regional Council is looking for development and planning professional to join the team.

If you have exceptional communication and time management skills as well as experience in assessing development applications this could be the role for you.

For further details or to apply CLICK HERE.

9. SHED HAND

If you're looking for work and willing to travel to Gympie, Superior Skip Bins has a position available for a shed hand.

The role is 20-40 hours per week.

For further details or to apply CLICK HERE.

10. VISUAL MERCHANDISER/SIGNAGE INSTALLER

Are you a merchandiser who needs some extra work?

A Sydney based company has contract work in Hervey Bay.

For further details on the role or to apply CLICK HERE.