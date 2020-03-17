Menu
Health

10 new Qld virus cases overnight

Domanii Cameron
17th Mar 2020 12:25 PM
THE number of coronavirus cases in Queensland has jumped by 10 overnight bringing the state's total to 78.

At least 19 fever clinics were open across the state yesterday.

Queensland Health has purchased an extra 110 ventilators and brought forward $25 million worth of medicines, gloves and masks.

More than 1200 tests are being conducted across Queensland each day while more than 10,000 tests in public laboratories and a similar number in the private sector have been conducted.

Health Minister Steven Miles says Queensland Health has purchased more ventilators, medicines, gloves and masks. Picture: Richard Gosling/AAP
Health Minister Steven Miles said the state would triple emergency department capacity and would double ICU capacity.

"We are testing more people per capita than most places in the world, and will continue to do so," he said.

"All of this preparation has successfully contained the spread of the virus in Queensland so far."

 

Mr Miles said current modeling suggested that "sustained community transmission" could be next month.

He urged people to seek testing only if they met the current criteria.

"That is only seek testing if you have been overseas within 14 days, or had contact with a confirmed case and, this is important ... And you have symptoms.

"A cough, sore throat, fever, headache or sneezing. We cannot test people who are not unwell."

