10 popular camping spots close to the Fraser Coast

IF you love the outdoors and are thinking about heading away for a camping weekend, we've created a list of ten spots thanks to the help of our Facebook community.

A shout-out revealed some of your favourite camping spots that are only a few short hours drive from the Fraser Coast.

1. Cania Gorge

Cania Gorge National Park will take you a little over four hours to get to from Hervey Bay and just under four hours from Maryborough.

While camping is not permitted in Cania Gorge National Park, a commercially operated caravan and camping parks are provided nearby in the gorge.

If you want to visit this beautiful spot but you're not a camper, there is also hotel, motel and caravan accommodation available in Monto.

Love hiking?

There are eight graded walking tracks to explore Cania Gorge National Park with different grades to choose from to suit your fitness level.

Cania Gorge National Park. Photo contributed by Tourism and Events Queensland Peter Lik

2. Inskip Point

If you're looking for a close camping spot, Inskip Peninsula Recreation Area lies opposite the southern tip of Fraser Island, at the entrance to Tin Can Bay.

This is a popular spot for those mad about their four-wheeled-drives with barge services carrying vehicles between Inskip Point and Fraser Island.

All camping areas within Inskip Peninsula Recreation Area require a camping permit and fees apply.

Permits have to be purchased before you arrive.

For more information or to book CLICK HERE.

Inskip Point Contributed

3. Woodgate Beach

If you're up for a day trip pack a picnic and head to Woodgate Beach, east of Childers.

The beach boasts beautiful clear water.

You can also take a short drive heading north along the Esplanade to the stunning Theodolite Creek where you can swim in shallow waters and go for a fish.

There are also a number of camping sites available if you'd like an extended stay with powered and unpowered sites.

If you'd like an upgrade, there are beachfront villas and houses available on the beach.

Pets are welcome on application.

Woodgate Beach has been mentioned in the Qantas publication. Nathan White Images

4. Glen Echo Park

If you would like an action packed time and love motocross, Glen Echo Park is the place to camp.

Four natural terrain motocross tracks are available and a kids pee wee track.

There is plenty to do with swimming in the large waterlily fringed clean water dam always a good option in the warmer months.

Those who like bushwalking will find some interesting spots not far from the campground.

It's just over one hour drive south of Maryborough.

5. Borumba Deer Park

This beautiful spot is just over a two hour drive south of Hervey Bay and you've got the choice of camping, renting a cabin or taking your caravan.

The family owned and operated camp ground on beautiful Yabba Creek is super relaxing and surrounded by forest.

But if you're not one to enjoy sitting still there is so much to do including swimming, kayaking, fishing or playing.

The creek runs the full length of the park, providing areas for creek-side camping and large areas for open access to everyone at the park.

Borumba Deer Park, Jacob Green. LEEROY TODD

6. Amamoor State Forestry

Just over two hours south of Hervey Bay, Amamoor's forests include dry forests, riverine rainforests, and hoop and bunya pine plantations.

There are camping areas and short walks.

7. Charlie Moreland Camping Area

Just a couple of hours south of Maryborough, this camping site is located in Imbil State Forest.

Open fires are allowed however there are no showers or rubbish bins at the Charlie Moreland Camp Ground.

You will need to keep your rubbish secure.

There is plenty to do with lots of bushwalking tracks and swimming.

8. Mingo Crossing Caravan and Recreation Park

Just under two hours drive west of Maryborough on the bank of the Burnett River, this spot is perfect for all types of water sports including fishing, sailing, skiing and tubing.

Surrounded by rural countryside camp or hire a powered caravan site.

CATCH A CATTY: Mingo Crossing Caravan and Recreational grounds will be a hive of activity for the upcoming Catch A Catty Family Fishing competition on August 26-27. Contributed

9. Booloumba Creek

Just two hours drive from Maryborough there is a large, grassy and open campground in Conondale National Park which is a very pretty spot.

Suitable for tents or camper trailers (or offroad caravans) with good clearance.

Most of the camping area is flat and grassy, some sites have a little shade.

You are camping right next to the creek which is shallow and a great spot for a dip with the kids.

There are fire rings (bring your own wood) and walking tracks.

There are also water taps, however it is creek water so should be treated before drinking.

10. Lake Monduran

Just under two hours drive north of Maryborough, Lake Monduran is a commercial campground on the banks of Lake Monduran.

For those who like the small luxuries while camping, there is camp kitchen, boat ramp, bbqs, kids playground and hot showers.

There is also a laundry and kiosk.

This is a pet friendly park provided your pet is kept on a leash at all times, and kept on your site.