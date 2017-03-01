10 things to get excited about in Autumn on Fraser Coast

THE sweltering dry summer is over and Autumn has arrived on the Fraser Coast with those cool crisp mornings returning to our patch.

As the region faces drought we're finding the positive side to living on the Fraser Coast during Autumn.

1. The beautiful sunsets on the Fraser Coast with skies turning to stunning shades of purple.

Sunset at Gatakers Bay. John Porter

2. The cool and crisp mornings and saying goodbye to the sultry summer sweat.

3. Wearing a frock without getting sweaty at The Purple and Gold Ball which raised money for Relay for Life.

4. Easter time!

Easter eggs. Photo Contributed Contributed

5. Enjoying a run along the Esplanade without feeling like you're melting.

6. Wearing a jacket or cardigan at night times and early in the morning as the weather starts to cool down.

7. You can take your dog for a walk without burning his little paws

8. Going to your local market to pick up the latest Autumn fruits in season.

9. The NRL season begins and sports change from summer to winter sports like netball

10. Urangan Pier 100 year celebration

The Urangan Pier always a hive of activity. David Postan

Do you have something to add to the list? Join the discussion and tell us below.