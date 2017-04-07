10 things to do in the Fraser Coast this weekend

Relay for Life Purple and Gold Ball at Peppers - Mark and Natasha Robinson from Hervey Bay. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

SATURDAY

RELAY FOR LIFE PURPLE AND GOLD BALL

When: Saturday, 6pm

Where: Hervey Bay RSL

What: Royal-themed event for the launch of the Hervey Bay Relay for Life event. Members from the Hervey Bay Relay for Life committee will also attend.

Cost: $70 for tickets.

PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS

When: Wednesday and Saturday, 7am to 1pm.

Where: Pier Park, Urangan.

What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Wednesday and Saturday. You will find plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit and vegetables and much more.

Cost: Free.

Urangan Pier Park Community Markets - (L) Marcos,6, Ella,7, and Ashley,4, Woods enjoying a visit to the market. Alistair Brightman

KARAOKE AT KONDARI

When: Each Saturday, 7.30pm.

Where: Kondari Resort, Elizabeth St, Urangan.

What: You don't need to sing to have a great night. Come along and have a heap a fun.

There is also trivia on Tuesdays from 6.30pm and bingo on Thursdays from 1pm. Phone Bronco on 0429912154 to find out more.

Cost: Free.

LENNON BROS CIRCUS

When: Until Monday, April 17.

Where: Seafront Oval, Pialba.

What: Lennon Bros Circus is the oldest touring circus in Australia. 121 years ago, it started as a buck jump show and has evolved into the sophisticated production.

Animals in the show include Liberty ponies, monkeys, camels, mini donkeys, dogs and lions.

Performers include clowns, high flyers and aerialists. Visit lennonbroscircus.com.au.

Cost: Prices range from $25 to $45.

Lennon Bros Circus father and daughter hand to and act Amina and Mohammed Jratlou.Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star Cathy Adams

PCYC VACATION PROGRAM

When: On until April 13

Where: Hervey Bay PCYC

What: Activities for school-aged children with excursions to local and out of town attractions.

Cost: $8/day. Bookings essential.

BURRUM MARKETS

When: Saturday, all day

Where: 805 Burrum Heads Rd, Burrum River

What: The Australian Adventure Park will host the country markets on the drop zone within the grounds of the Park.

Locals are invited to come and support local stall holders ranging from fresh produce, tasty delights, crafts, bric-a-brac, fashion, homemade goods and more.

With plenty of activities available for kids as well.

And heaps of parking available on site.

Cost: Free entry.

PARKRUN

When: Every Saturday, 7am

Where: Lions Park, Urangan

What: 5km run across the Esplanade. It's you against the clock. Be sure to register at www.parkrun.com.au before you run.

Cost: Free

Hervey Bay's parkrun group gets ready for Christmas.

SUNDAY

SUNDAY IN THE PARK

When: Sunday, 10am to 2pm.

Where: Scarness foreshore, Hervey Bay.

What: Fraser Coast Artslink will host their Sunday in the Park, with music by Hervey Bay City Musicians, market stalls and barbecue.

Cost: Free.

MELSA Maryborough's Sunday in the Park, Queens Park - Josh Hamer and Ezekiel Mulherin enjoy a love of trains and do not miss the chance for a ride. Valerie Horton

COME AND TRY OUTRIGGING

When: Sunday, 7.50am.

Where: Hervey Bay Boat Club boat ramp, Urangan.

What: Learn how to paddle with members of the Hervey Bay Outriggers.

Phone Simon on 0423680076 for details.

Cost: Phone for details.

MARYBOROUGH HERITAGE WALKING TOUR

When: 9am

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: Dressed in full period costume, the guided tour will help you discover the iconic history of the portside town and how it has shaped the town to come.

Cost: Free