10 things to do on the Fraser Coast this Spring

Inge Hansen
| 29th Aug 2017 7:00 PM
Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman FRA090411fras

SPRING is right around the corner which means it's almost time to pack away the winter woollies and enjoy the great outdoors without fear of frostbite.

If you're in need of a helping hand when it comes to decided what to do in your free time, rest assured there's plenty to do on the Fraser Coast.

Here are 10 things to do on the Coast this season.

CAMPING AT WONGI WATERHOLE

FANCY some camping and taking a dip at some beautiful waterholes?

About 25 kilometres north-west of Maryborough hides Wongi Waterhole where visitors with a parking permit can enjoy a couple of nights out in nature.

Not only can you enjoy the starry skies and peaceful sounds of nature, visitors can enjoy the choices of waterholes and a trip through the state forest.

WETSIDE WATERPARK

IF YOU have children which love the water then be sure to take them to the WetSide Water Park.

Located on the foreshore at the junction of Main Street and the Esplanade in Pialba, Hervey Bay so it's definitely not hard to find.

There's something for kids of all ages with a giant tipping bucket and for the kiddies under five, a special area called Totside.

3 yr old Jazmyn Gavin from Hervey Bay cools off at WetSide waterpark.
3 yr old Jazmyn Gavin from Hervey Bay cools off at WetSide waterpark. Alistair Brightman

ANZAC PARK AND ULULAH LAGOON

GRAB the family and jump in the car for a day of fun and breathing in the fresh air at Anzac Park and Ululah Lagoon.

Not only is there a stunning lagoon with a walk and cycle path surrounding it, a skate bowl, children's fort, barbecues and a flying fox makes for a day of endless fun.

Don't be surprised if you find the kids having a snooze in the back seat on the commute home.

MARYBOROUGH STORY TRAIL

THERE'S no doubt Maryborough is filled with enchanting stories old and new.

The Maryborough Story Drive allows visitors to delve into public art which brings to life tales of the charming town.

FRASER ISLAND GREAT WALK

IT'S 90km of natural beauty that will take your breath away.

Spring is the perfect time to enjoy the Fraser Island Great Walk with the weather being not too hot and not too cold.

Be sure to bring some water and proper walking shoes as the trip landscape varies between coastal heathland, woodland and subtropical rainforest and mangrove forest.

LAKE MACKENZIE

FRASER Island is full of little gems so this spring be sure to pay a visit to the natural beauty Lake McKenzie.

The lake is filled completely by rain water and is so pure it is unable to contain much life.

For those who want to spend longer than just a day, camping facilities are available as well as toilets and cold showers nearby.

Fraser Island - Lake McKenzie. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Fraser Island - Lake McKenzie. Photo: Alistair Brightman Alistair Brightman

GREAT BEACH DRIVE

IF YOU love four wheel driving, a trip on the Great Beach Drive is a must.

The 200km trip journeys through UNESCO Biosphere Reserves, a World Heritage Marine Park and the largest sand island in the world.

The route takes visitors between Noosa and Maryborough and requires a short $7 car ferry ride from Tewantin to Teewah Beach.

HERVEY BAY BOTANIC GARDENS

GRAB a picnic basket and some good company and enjoy a day at the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens on Elizabeth Street, Urangan.

If you're a lover of flora, the Orchid House has a collection of around 20,000 orchards - a definite sight for sore eyes.

There's plenty of facilities to make your stay a comfortable one including seating, toilets, tables, shelters and barbecues.

Botanical gardens urangun
Botanical gardens urangun Alicia smoothy

SELF-DRIVE DISCOVERY TRAIL

JUMP in the car and take some time to explore some of the Fraser Coast's most peaceful and beautiful seaside villages.

Just a sort drive from Hervey Bay, there's plenty to do.

Take a dip in the pristine beaches, grab a bite at a quirky cafe, go fishing and kayaking and enjoy some nature walks.

BURRUM COAST NATIONAL PARK

NOW is the perfect time to visit this beautiful natural destination with late winter and spring a prime time to see the wallum heath natural wildflower show.

The park has a wheelchair-accessible boardwalk which travels across a melaleuca swamp or walking tracks.

If you have a four wheel drive be sure to go camping at Burrum Point or behind the dunes at Kinkuna.

While you're at it try canoeing, go fishing and keep yours eyes open for some interesting birds.

Topics:  10 things to do fraser coast hervey bay spring

