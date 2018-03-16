10 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Mar 17-18)

RACING EXTRAVAGANZA: Maryborough Speedway will host the V8 Sprintcars Dash For Cash on Saturday night. Racing starts at 4pm.

RACING EXTRAVAGANZA: Maryborough Speedway will host the V8 Sprintcars Dash For Cash on Saturday night. Racing starts at 4pm. Tony/Art of Speed Photography

SATURDAY

P&C Car Boot Sale

When: 8am-1pm

Where: Hervey Bay Special School Oval

What: Come along and find a good bargain at one of the biggest car boot sales held by the school's P&C committee. Money raised will help buy resources for the school.

Cost: Free entry

Hervey Bay Lions Tombola

When: Doors open 10.30am for an 11.30am start

Where: Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre

What: Come along and enjoy a fun St Patrick's Day tombola at the Neighbourhood centre, with plenty of excitement and games on offer. Food and drink available.

Cost: Free entry

Urangan Pier Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

Cost: Free

Urangan Pier Park Community Markets - (L) Marcos,6, Ella,7, and Ashley,4, Woods enjoying a visit to the market. Alistair Brightman

Maryborough Speedway

When: Gates open 1pm for a 4.30pm start

Where: Maryborough Speedway

What: The speedway comes alive with the sound of sprint cars this Saturday night. Plenty of racing and excitement for attendees.

Cost: General admission is $25 for adults, $20 for pensioners, students under 18 $20, children under 12 are free and a family pass is $75.

Rugby 7's

When: 9am-5pm

Where: Fraser Coast Anglican College

What: The 14th annual Fraser Coast Invitational Rugby 7's Tournament will host more than 27 teams from Gladstone, Bundaberg, Sunshine Coast and Gympie in a rugby extravaganza.

Cost: Free entry

Eric Harrison plays for Urangan State High School in the Rugby 7s Invitational Tournament at FCAC on Saturday. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle Jocelyn Watts

Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour

When: 9am

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour around the city's heritage precincts. Contact 1800214789 for more information.

Cost: Free

SUNDAY

2018 Black Dog Ride

When: Leaving Maryborough at 9am

Where: Bob's Tyre Centres and TJM Maryborough

What: Join the ride to support a national conversation on depression and suicide prevention with a 300km ride through regional Queensland over one day. Riders will go through North and South Burnett and making a final stop in Biggenden.

Cost: $30 a rider, $15 a passenger.

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

When: 6pm

Where: Zephyr St Theatre

What: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.

Cost: Free

Round Island transfers

When: 9am departure, return at 1pm

Where: Berth 5, Great Sandy Straits Marina

What: Swim, snorkel or relax on the beautiful Round Island. Bring food, drinks and a fishing rod aboard The Milbi.

Cost: Adults $35, children $25.

ALL WEEKEND

Bunnings Warehouse Workshops

When: 10am-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 41285100.

Cost: Free