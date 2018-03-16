10 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Mar 17-18)
SATURDAY
P&C Car Boot Sale
When: 8am-1pm
Where: Hervey Bay Special School Oval
What: Come along and find a good bargain at one of the biggest car boot sales held by the school's P&C committee. Money raised will help buy resources for the school.
Cost: Free entry
Hervey Bay Lions Tombola
When: Doors open 10.30am for an 11.30am start
Where: Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre
What: Come along and enjoy a fun St Patrick's Day tombola at the Neighbourhood centre, with plenty of excitement and games on offer. Food and drink available.
Cost: Free entry
Urangan Pier Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
Cost: Free
Maryborough Speedway
When: Gates open 1pm for a 4.30pm start
Where: Maryborough Speedway
What: The speedway comes alive with the sound of sprint cars this Saturday night. Plenty of racing and excitement for attendees.
Cost: General admission is $25 for adults, $20 for pensioners, students under 18 $20, children under 12 are free and a family pass is $75.
Rugby 7's
When: 9am-5pm
Where: Fraser Coast Anglican College
What: The 14th annual Fraser Coast Invitational Rugby 7's Tournament will host more than 27 teams from Gladstone, Bundaberg, Sunshine Coast and Gympie in a rugby extravaganza.
Cost: Free entry
Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour
When: 9am
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour around the city's heritage precincts. Contact 1800214789 for more information.
Cost: Free
SUNDAY
2018 Black Dog Ride
When: Leaving Maryborough at 9am
Where: Bob's Tyre Centres and TJM Maryborough
What: Join the ride to support a national conversation on depression and suicide prevention with a 300km ride through regional Queensland over one day. Riders will go through North and South Burnett and making a final stop in Biggenden.
Cost: $30 a rider, $15 a passenger.
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
When: 6pm
Where: Zephyr St Theatre
What: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.
Cost: Free
Round Island transfers
When: 9am departure, return at 1pm
Where: Berth 5, Great Sandy Straits Marina
What: Swim, snorkel or relax on the beautiful Round Island. Bring food, drinks and a fishing rod aboard The Milbi.
Cost: Adults $35, children $25.
ALL WEEKEND
Bunnings Warehouse Workshops
When: 10am-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 41285100.
Cost: Free