10 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend, Sept 23-24

GETTING READY: Howard Duke in his well-tended Aldershot garden ahead of Maryborough Open House and Garden.

GETTING READY: Howard Duke in his well-tended Aldershot garden ahead of Maryborough Open House and Garden. Valerie Horton

SATURDAY

Tombola

WHEN: Doors open noon for a 1.15pm start

WHERE: Poona Hall

WHAT: Tombola for the Maryborough Riding for the Disabled association. Home-made afternoon tea, lucky door prize, multi-raffle.

COST: $5 entry, extra tickets $2.50 a sheet.

Old Time Dance

WHEN: 7pm-11pm

WHERE: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd

WHAT: Dance Promotions will host an old time dance with entertainment by High Noon. A great form of exercise and a great way to meet new friends.

COST: $10 includes supper, lucky door and lucky spot.

Maryborough Progress Association fundraiser

WHEN: 9.30am-2pm

WHERE: Old Dominion Flour Mill (Bowerbirds), Kent St, Maryborough

WHAT: Grab yourself a cold drink and sausage sizzle while you explore the Old Dominion Flour Mill. Raffle will be included. Bowerbirds will host a garage sale between 9am and 3pm.

COST: Free entry

Urangan Pier Markets

WHEN: 7am-1pm

WHERE: Pier Park, Urangan

WHAT: Plenty of local produce and entertainment at the weekly pier markets held in Urangan. Food stalls also available.

COST: Free

Pier Park Community Markets are on every Saturday 7am-1pm in Urangan. Jocelyn Watts

Parkrun

WHEN: 7am

WHERE: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade

WHAT: Parkrun held every Saturday morning. It's a 5km run against the clock. Be sure to register on the parkrun website at www.parkrun.com.au

COST: Free.

SUNDAY

Sunday in the Park

WHEN: From 9am

WHERE: Queens Park, Bazaar or Richmond St entrances

COST: Sunday in the Park with Melsa miniature trains, coal fired steam locomotive, jumping castle, face painting, gelato ice cream and Pedals coffee. The Excelsior City Band will be in the Rotunda from 11am.

COST: Free entry. Miniature train rides cost $2.

Sunday in the Park at Maryborough's Queens Park - hanging out at the banyan tree are (L) Eli Kenzler, Rhys Woods and Mahalia and Leila Kenzler. Alistair Brightman

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

WHEN: 6pm

WHERE: Zephyr St Theatre

WHAT: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.

COST: Free

ALL WEEKEND

Maryborough Speedway

WHEN: Saturday - gates open 1pm for 4pm start; Sunday - gates open 8am for 10am start

WHERE: Maryborough Speedway

WHAT: Come and see the excitement of the speedway this weekend, with the Solos and Sidecars (Saturday) racing and the Speedway Karts (Sunday) taking the track by storm.

COST: Saturday - Adult $25; pensioners and students $20; children under 12 free; family (2 adults and 2 students) $75; Sunday - free entry

Mr Fat, driven by Nathan Allison. Bob Jane T-Mart Burnout Masters Rd 1 at Maryborough Speedway, as part of the Maryborough Auto Extravaganza. Matthew McInerney

Toogoom Family Fishing Competition

WHEN: 9am-6pm, Saturday; 9am-3pm Sunday

WHERE: Toogoom Community Hall. Live weigh-ins at the Toogoom boat ramp.

WHAT: Major fishing competition returning to the Toogoom area. Registrations at the Toogoom Community Hall close 4pm Saturday.

COST: $25 for adults; $5 for juniors

Maryborough Open House and Garden

WHEN: 10am-4pm Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: All over Maryborough

WHAT: Delve into Maryborough's history with this weekend showcase of the region's buildings and gardens. Open homes on Saturday and gardens on Sunday. Location pamphelets will be handed out both days.

COST: Free entry.