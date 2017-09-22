10 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend, Sept 23-24

SATURDAY
Tombola
WHEN: Doors open noon for a 1.15pm start
WHERE: Poona Hall
WHAT: Tombola for the Maryborough Riding for the Disabled association. Home-made afternoon tea, lucky door prize, multi-raffle.
COST: $5 entry, extra tickets $2.50 a sheet.
Old Time Dance
WHEN: 7pm-11pm
WHERE: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd
WHAT: Dance Promotions will host an old time dance with entertainment by High Noon. A great form of exercise and a great way to meet new friends.
COST: $10 includes supper, lucky door and lucky spot.
Maryborough Progress Association fundraiser
WHEN: 9.30am-2pm
WHERE: Old Dominion Flour Mill (Bowerbirds), Kent St, Maryborough
WHAT: Grab yourself a cold drink and sausage sizzle while you explore the Old Dominion Flour Mill. Raffle will be included. Bowerbirds will host a garage sale between 9am and 3pm.
COST: Free entry
Urangan Pier Markets
WHEN: 7am-1pm
WHERE: Pier Park, Urangan
WHAT: Plenty of local produce and entertainment at the weekly pier markets held in Urangan. Food stalls also available.
COST: Free
Parkrun
WHEN: 7am
WHERE: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade
WHAT: Parkrun held every Saturday morning. It's a 5km run against the clock. Be sure to register on the parkrun website at www.parkrun.com.au
COST: Free.
SUNDAY
Sunday in the Park
WHEN: From 9am
WHERE: Queens Park, Bazaar or Richmond St entrances
COST: Sunday in the Park with Melsa miniature trains, coal fired steam locomotive, jumping castle, face painting, gelato ice cream and Pedals coffee. The Excelsior City Band will be in the Rotunda from 11am.
COST: Free entry. Miniature train rides cost $2.
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
WHEN: 6pm
WHERE: Zephyr St Theatre
WHAT: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.
COST: Free
ALL WEEKEND
Maryborough Speedway
WHEN: Saturday - gates open 1pm for 4pm start; Sunday - gates open 8am for 10am start
WHERE: Maryborough Speedway
WHAT: Come and see the excitement of the speedway this weekend, with the Solos and Sidecars (Saturday) racing and the Speedway Karts (Sunday) taking the track by storm.
COST: Saturday - Adult $25; pensioners and students $20; children under 12 free; family (2 adults and 2 students) $75; Sunday - free entry
Toogoom Family Fishing Competition
WHEN: 9am-6pm, Saturday; 9am-3pm Sunday
WHERE: Toogoom Community Hall. Live weigh-ins at the Toogoom boat ramp.
WHAT: Major fishing competition returning to the Toogoom area. Registrations at the Toogoom Community Hall close 4pm Saturday.
COST: $25 for adults; $5 for juniors
Maryborough Open House and Garden
WHEN: 10am-4pm Saturday and Sunday
WHERE: All over Maryborough
WHAT: Delve into Maryborough's history with this weekend showcase of the region's buildings and gardens. Open homes on Saturday and gardens on Sunday. Location pamphelets will be handed out both days.
COST: Free entry.