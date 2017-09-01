10 things to do this weekend

GET CRACKING: The Bauple Nut Bash is happening today. Pictured: Fairy Peta Pumpkin , Marshall Booth, Georgia-Rose Smaldon, Paige Phali and Hamish Brischke.

HERVEY Bay and Maryborough are not short of events this weekend.

Take a look at what's on this Saturday and Sunday and make the most of the beautiful weather expected.

SATURDAY

Bauple Nut Bash

When: 12-8pm.

Where: Bauple Recreation Grounds, 18 Forestry Road, Bauple.

What: Bauple Nut Bash has the world nut cracking championships as well as tug-o-war, home-grown ware festivities. Celebrate the home of the macadamia nut which is locally known as the Bauple nut.

Cost: Free entry.

Wizard of Oz

When: From 2pm.

Where: Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough.

What: The Wizard of Oz, played by the South Burnett Musical and Comedy Society, with about 52 cast members. There are more than 200 costumes for the show, some of which came from the 2000 QPAC production that starred Nikki Webster.

Cost: Adults $21, FOBT and concession $18, students $15 (ID required), child (aged three to 12) $15.

RiverFest

When: Markets 8am-2pm, Buccaneers Dinner Dance 5.30pm

Where: River Heads Community hall

What: Enjoy markets, kids entertainment, art exhibition, fireworks and the Buccaneers Dinner Dance (bookings essential 0499992442).

Cost: Buccaneers Dinner Dance $20pp

Book sale

When: 7.30am-3pm.

Where: Hervey Bay Community Centre, Charles Street, Pialba.

What: The Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Sunrise and the Hervey Bay Library are having their second and final Bargain Book Sale for the year. Multiple genres available including children's books, magazines puzzles and toys. Nothing is more than $1.

Cost: Free entry.

Old time dance

When: Saturday, September 2 from 7.30pm.

Where: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd.

What: Old time dance hosted by the Tinana CWA with Cascade entertaining with Andrea and Trevor, Lloyd Lack will MC, usual novelty events, home made supper, lucky door and raffle. Everyone welcome.

Cost: $10.

Howard Country Markets

When: 7am-12pm.

Where: Burrum District Community Centre, 56 Steley St, Howard.

What: Lots of stalls, breakfast from 7-9.30am, off street parking available. For bookings contact 4129 0996 or HowardCountryMarkets@ hotmail.com. If raining stalls will be held inside hall.

Cost: Free entry.

Stories by night

When: From 6pm.

Where: Wharf St, Maryborough.

What: Discover the art of storytelling and join the evening story trail, led by a member of the ancient guild of storytellers. A mixture of theatre, sound and light and a bit of magic to breathe life into the past.

Cost: From $5-$15.

SUNDAY

March for a gasfield free region - Water 4 Life Ride

When: From 10am.

Where: Ceremony and luncheon at Susan River Homestead on Saturday. For more information and lunch orders phone 4121 6846. On Sunday they will leave Elizabeth Rose Gardens at 10am and march along Kent St to Queens Park, where a ceremony will be held at 11am.

Cost: Free.

RSL fundraiser

When: Doors open 8.30 am, raffle and auction 1pm

Where: Hervey Bay RSL, Tombola

What: Hervey Bay's RSL Social Darts and Sporties Social Darts Charity Day. Purchase a raffle ticket for your chance to win some great prizes and raise money for Fraser Coast Palliative Care.

Cost: Free entry.

Boot sale

When: 7-11.30am.

Where: Antigua Hall, Mungar Rd.

What: Historic Antigua Hall Boot Sale and Country Market - clean out your garage, turn your trash into cash, come and discover a treasure. Sausage sizzle and Devonshire teas. Indoor and outdoor sites. All sites $8. Phone Jeff or Donna 41296133.

Cost: Free entry.