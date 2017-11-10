10 things to keep you entertained on the Coast this weekend

Fraser Coast Lawn Mower Racing Club - Jack Watson from Bundaberg in the All In Outlaw, Big Block, A & B Grades race.

Fraser Coast Lawn Mower Racing Club - Jack Watson from Bundaberg in the All In Outlaw, Big Block, A & B Grades race. Alistair Brightman

SATURDAY

REMEMBERANCE DAY

When: Starting from 10.30am.

Where: Services to be held across the Fraser Coast.

What: Ceremonies will be held to remember the end of the First World War and those who fought and died in the line of duty.

Ninth Battalion reenactment group gather for Remembrance Day Courtney Becht

PARK RUN

When: From 7am.

Where: Take-off from Lions Park at Charlton Esplanade, Urangan, and Anzac Park in Maryborough.

What: It is a 5km run - you against the clock. Please register before your first run at www.parkrun.com.au.

Cost: Free.

FRASER COAST BICYCLE USERS' GROUP

When: From 6am.

Where: All Abilities Playground carpark, Esplanade, Pialba.

What: Participate in a bike ride for fun and fitness.

There are seven groups to be a part of, suitable for all skill levels.

Call June on 0403507417 for more information.

Cost: Free.

TORQUAY MARKETS

When: 7am-1pm weather dependent.

Where: Esplanade, Torquay (across Aquavue)

What: The Torquay Markets are a boutique-style market held on the second and fourth Saturday of the month.

There is a variety stalls, from handmade products, clothing, flags and jewellery to home-grown lettuces.

Cost: Free entry.

SUNDAY

LAWN MOWER RACING

When: From 9.30am-2.30pm.

Where: 300 Gympie Rd, Maryborough, near the Fraser Shores Speedway.

What: Join the Fraser Coast Lawn Mower Racing Club for a day of family fun.

Watch on as the modified mowers thunder around the track.

Bring your chair and shade for a day full of thrills, spills and mower racing mayhem.

Pits open at lunch for everyone to inspect the racing mowers. Full canteen and amenities available.

Cost: Entry is $5 for adults, kids under 12 are free.

Fraser Coast Lawn Mower Racing Club - Bronson Andrews leads this group in the All In C,D and E Grade race. Alistair Brightman

SUNDAY IN THE PARK

When: From 9am.

Where: Queens Park, Maryborough.

What: MELSA Maryborough is hosting its monthly Sunday in the Park event.

In addition to the rides on the miniature trains - including coal-fired steam locomotives - there will be a jumping castle, face painting, Gelato ice cream and Pedals coffee. The Excelsior City Band will be in the rotunda from 11am. The band will also be having a barbecue.

Cost: Free entry, $2 a ride on the train.

KOALA MARKETS

When: 6am-noon.

Where: Kruger Court, Urangan.

What: There will be plenty of stalls to browse at these Hervey Bay markets.

Cost: Free.

ROCK AND BLUES CLUB

When: 6-10pm.

Where: ZPAC Theatre, Zephyr Street, Scarness.

What: Play an instrument or sing solo or with the club's live band. Enjoy air-conditioned comfort in tiered padded seating. Purchase drinks from the bar.

Cost: $5.

Forbidden Road at Zpac Theatre's Country Rock n Blues Club concert in Hervey Bay.

OPEN BOWLS DAY

When: Every Sunday, from 9.30am.

Where: Hervey Bay Bowls Club, Denman Camp Rd, Scarness.

What: Anyone who would like to try their hand at bowling can come along and give it a go. There are no experience or age restrictions. There's lots of fun to be had.

Cost: $8.

LANCE CAMERON MEMORIAL GOLF DAY

When: From 8am.

Where: Fraser Lakes Golf Club.

What: This is the fourth anniversary of Lance Cameron's passing and every year Fraser Lakes Golf Club holds a memorial day in his honour, with funds raised going to the Renal Unit at the Hervey Bay Hospital.

The entry cost includes entertainment by eight local performers, barbecue lunch, music, markets. Food and drinks are available.

Cost: $25.