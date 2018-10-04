10 three bedroom, pet friendly rentals under $300

7 Ripley Avenue - Pialba Qld 4655

$275 per week

7 Ripley Avenue - Pialba Qld 4655

This neat and tidy house is in the heart of Pialba, within a short drive to the schools, shopping centre and a short stroll to the beach.



Property Features:

* 3 Bedrooms with built in robes

* Air conditioned living area

* Ceiling fans in bedrooms

* Bathroom with separate toilet

* Single lock up garage

* Double garden shed

* Large backyard

28 Petrel Avenue - River Heads Qld 4655

$290 per week

This four bedroom house is located in a very quiet and relaxing area of River Heads. With only a short drive to the Urangan shopping centre this property is definitely worthy of an inspection.



Property features:

* 4 bedrooms with built in wardrobes

* Two way bathroom

* Spacious kitchen

* Air conditioning with ceiling fans throughout

* Large deck area perfect for entertaining

* Low maintenance yard with garden shed

* 6 or 12 month lease

* Pets upon application

692 Kent Street - Maryborough Qld 4650

$295 Per week

4 large bedrooms, one with french doors leading out to front verandah area

4th bedroom could be used as a large games room

Separate lounge room with ornate feature fretwork and picture rail

Open plan modern kitchen plus a dining area

Modern bathroom features with larger than average shower recess

Seperate laundry room with electric hot water system + 2nd toilet

Pets are on application

131 Tooley Street - Maryborough Qld 4650

$290 per week

Low set home with modern and period features

4 bedrooms, 3 with built-in robes

Main bedroom has an ensuite

Renovated family bathroom

Beautiful polished timber floors

Modern kitchen with electric cooking & breakfast bar

Spacious air conditioned lounge with separate dining

Choice of 2 outdoor entertainment areas - front & rear

Low-maintenance yard

Garden shed/workshop

2 car accommodation

15 Gilbert St - Doongul Qld 4620

$240 per week

Located in the hamlet of Musket Flats this lovely property sits on a 2023sqm allotment with a north facing aspect with uninterrupted views over the countryside. Musket Flats is located approx 30 minutes from Maryborough and is one of only 13 homes in the area, so getting to know your neighbours will be easy.



3 built-in bedrooms

Open plan living area

Modern kitchen

Modern bathroom

Full front verandah

Small rear shade area

Fully insulated walls and ceiling

46,000 litre water tanks

12 Smith Street - Maryborough Qld 4650

$250 per week

Three bedrooms + large back sunroom/4th bedroom

Large kitchen with electric stove & rangehood

Separate Dining area

Polished timber floors

Separate bath and shower

Fully cemented & enclosed underneath with laundry area

Fully fenced with car parking underneath the home

PETS ON APPLICATION

63a Walker Street - Maryborough Qld 4650

$275 per work

This large family home is ideally located to all amenities Maryborough has to offer. The property features



3 large bedrooms

Decent kitchen with plenty of cupboard space with dining combined

Spacious lounge room

Massive sleep out area - could be used as a teenager retreat or a second living area

Newly renovated bathroom with shower

Fully lockable under the house with storage room

Low maintenance yard

Property is fully fenced

57 Amity Street - Maryborough Qld 4650

$260 per week

Available now on the rental market, this spacious cottage is packed full of charm and character! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 with built in robes and an ENORMOUS main bedroom, seperate lounge, formal dining room, large front sunroom, two toilets, one bathroom, large laundry and NEW spacious kitchen! The home also features a large covered patio area adjoining the single lock up garage. For added storage there is also a garden shed in the low maintenance yard. Close to all schools, shopping, hospitals and transport, this home is a must inspect! Call today for your private viewing!

112 Walker Street - Maryborough Qld 4650

$240 per week

Close to town and the hospital and public transport. Has open plan lounge/dining/kitchen plus a sun room on the back. Has 3 bedrooms and a second shower in the laundry. Property is fully fenced and pets on application. Very neat and tidy and well cared for. This Property is 3 star wells rating so water is at Tenants cost.

952 Yerra Road

$240 per week

RURAL LIVING - PEACE & QUIET

If you are looking for peace and quiet this property is for you.

This highset home located in Yerra features the following:

- 3 large bedrooms

- open plan lounge/dining

- large kitchen

- upstairs & downstairs toilet

- lockable garage underneath - storage area

- property not fenced

- Surrounded by Sugarcane Fields

