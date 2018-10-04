Menu
Home & Decorating

10 three bedroom, pet friendly rentals under $300

4th Oct 2018 11:10 AM

7 Ripley Avenue - Pialba Qld 4655

$275 per week

This neat and tidy house is in the heart of Pialba, within a short drive to the schools, shopping centre and a short stroll to the beach.


Property Features:
* 3 Bedrooms with built in robes
* Air conditioned living area
* Ceiling fans in bedrooms
* Bathroom with separate toilet
* Single lock up garage
* Double garden shed
* Large backyard

MORE INFORMATION HERE

 

28 Petrel Avenue - River Heads Qld 4655

$290 per week 

This four bedroom house is located in a very quiet and relaxing area of River Heads. With only a short drive to the Urangan shopping centre this property is definitely worthy of an inspection.

Property features: 
* 4 bedrooms with built in wardrobes
* Two way bathroom
* Spacious kitchen
* Air conditioning with ceiling fans throughout 
* Large deck area perfect for entertaining
* Low maintenance yard with garden shed
* 6 or 12 month lease
* Pets upon application 

MORE INFORMATION HERE

 

692 Kent Street - Maryborough Qld 4650

$295 Per week

4 large bedrooms, one with french doors leading out to front verandah area

4th bedroom could be used as a large games room 
Separate lounge room with ornate feature fretwork and picture rail 
Open plan modern kitchen plus a dining area 
Modern bathroom features with larger than average shower recess
Seperate laundry room with electric hot water system + 2nd toilet
Pets are on application

MORE INFORMATION HERE

 

131 Tooley Street - Maryborough Qld 4650

$290 per week

Low set home with modern and period features
4 bedrooms, 3 with built-in robes
Main bedroom has an ensuite
Renovated family bathroom
Beautiful polished timber floors
Modern kitchen with electric cooking & breakfast bar
Spacious air conditioned lounge with separate dining
Choice of 2 outdoor entertainment areas - front & rear
Low-maintenance yard
Garden shed/workshop
2 car accommodation

MORE INFORMATION HERE

 

15 Gilbert St - Doongul Qld 4620

$240 per week

Located in the hamlet of Musket Flats this lovely property sits on a 2023sqm allotment with a north facing aspect with uninterrupted views over the countryside. Musket Flats is located approx 30 minutes from Maryborough and is one of only 13 homes in the area, so getting to know your neighbours will be easy.

3 built-in bedrooms
Open plan living area
Modern kitchen
Modern bathroom
Full front verandah
Small rear shade area
Fully insulated walls and ceiling
46,000 litre water tanks

MORE INFORMATION HERE

 

12 Smith Street - Maryborough Qld 4650

$250 per week

Three bedrooms + large back sunroom/4th bedroom
Large kitchen with electric stove & rangehood
Separate Dining area
Polished timber floors
Separate bath and shower
Fully cemented & enclosed underneath with laundry area
Fully fenced with car parking underneath the home
PETS ON APPLICATION

MORE INFORMATION HERE

63a Walker Street - Maryborough Qld 4650

$275 per work

This large family home is ideally located to all amenities Maryborough has to offer. The property features 

3 large bedrooms
Decent kitchen with plenty of cupboard space with dining combined
Spacious lounge room 
Massive sleep out area - could be used as a teenager retreat or a second living area
Newly renovated bathroom with shower
Fully lockable under the house with storage room 
Low maintenance yard
Property is fully fenced 

MORE INFORMATION HERE

 

57 Amity Street - Maryborough Qld 4650

$260 per week

Available now on the rental market, this spacious cottage is packed full of charm and character! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 with built in robes and an ENORMOUS main bedroom, seperate lounge, formal dining room, large front sunroom, two toilets, one bathroom, large laundry and NEW spacious kitchen! The home also features a large covered patio area adjoining the single lock up garage. For added storage there is also a garden shed in the low maintenance yard. Close to all schools, shopping, hospitals and transport, this home is a must inspect! Call today for your private viewing!

MORE INFORMATION HERE

 

112 Walker Street - Maryborough Qld 4650

$240 per week

Close to town and the hospital and public transport. Has open plan lounge/dining/kitchen plus a sun room on the back. Has 3 bedrooms and a second shower in the laundry. Property is fully fenced and pets on application. Very neat and tidy and well cared for. This Property is 3 star wells rating so water is at Tenants cost.

MORE INFORMATION HERE

 

952 Yerra Road

$240 per week 

RURAL LIVING - PEACE & QUIET

If you are looking for peace and quiet this property is for you.
This highset home located in Yerra features the following: 
- 3 large bedrooms
- open plan lounge/dining
- large kitchen 
- upstairs & downstairs toilet
- lockable garage underneath - storage area
- property not fenced
- Surrounded by Sugarcane Fields 

MORE INFORMATION HERE

