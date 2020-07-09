10 times tomahawks have been used in Fraser Coast crimes
FROM armed robberies to self defence, these are the times people chose a tomahawk as their weapon of choice across the region.
- In March this year a hammer and tomahawk were allegedly used in Urangan takeaway store holdup. FULL STORY HERE
- In August last year, two men were wanted after using a tomahawk and a gun during an armed robbery at the Old Sydney Hotel. FULL STORY HERE
- A court heard in May 2018 that a woman who picked up a tomahawk and stood outside her neighbour’s home during an ongoing dispute had simply “snapped” after a month of ongoing abuse. FULL STORY HERE
- In June 2018 a man was charged with drug and weapons charges after he was allegedly found with a tomahawk in his car in Urangan. FULL STORY HERE
- Also that month, police were investigating a violent home invasion in Murgon.
A woman told officers four men had threatened her with a tomahawk. FULL STORY HERE
- November 2018: Urangan man Matthew Paul Phillips was woken by the sounds of his house windows being smashed by an intruder on a morning in April.
The Hervey Bay District Court was told in a case of self-defence taken too far, the 42-year-old attacked the culprit with a tomahawk-like weapon nearly chopping his foot off. FULL STORY HERE
- In November 2016 a man was taken into custody after he allegedly robbed Maryborough’s Reject Store with a tomahawk. FULL STORY HERE
- Police were called to the Maryborough Hospital October 29 2015 after a man threatened staff with a tomahawk. FULL STORY HERE
- In February 2014 a man and two teens accused of robbing a taxi driver while armed with a tomahawk
- A 15-year-old boy faced court after he allegedly attacked a Maryborough nightclub bouncer with a tomahawk. FULL STORY HERE