10 times tomahawks have been used in Fraser Coast crimes

FROM armed robberies to self defence, these are the times people chose a tomahawk as their weapon of choice across the region.

In March this year a hammer and tomahawk were allegedly used in Urangan takeaway store holdup. FULL STORY HERE

In August last year, two men were wanted after using a tomahawk and a gun during an armed robbery at the Old Sydney Hotel. FULL STORY HERE

A court heard in May 2018 that a woman who picked up a tomahawk and stood outside her neighbour’s home during an ongoing dispute had simply “snapped” after a month of ongoing abuse. FULL STORY HERE

In June 2018 a man was charged with drug and weapons charges after he was allegedly found with a tomahawk in his car in Urangan. FULL STORY HERE

Also that month, police were investigating a violent home invasion in Murgon.

A woman told officers four men had threatened her with a tomahawk. FULL STORY HERE

November 2018: Urangan man Matthew Paul Phillips was woken by the sounds of his house windows being smashed by an intruder on a morning in April.

The Hervey Bay District Court was told in a case of self-defence taken too far, the 42-year-old attacked the culprit with a tomahawk-like weapon nearly chopping his foot off. FULL STORY HERE