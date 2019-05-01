10 unusual things you'll find at Costco Ipswich

Costco Australia's managing director Patrick Noone showing off a big bag of seaweed.

Costco Australia's managing director Patrick Noone showing off a big bag of seaweed. Cordell Richardson

FROM diamond rings, to $20k televisions, these are a few of our favourite things... found in store at Costco Ipswich ahead of its opening tomorrow.

10. ONE FOR DAD OR THE KIDS

For the big kid, or just for the kids, this special Lego Technica crane is a bargain at only $239.98. Cordell Richardson

Grown-up Lego, the Technic crane is recommended for ages 11+ and isn't too bad on the wallet at $240.

9. AHHH, RANCHO RELAXO

Relax in style and grab yourself a bargain all at once, this airport-style massage chair is down $1000 to $3999.98. Cordell Richardson

Yep, it's an airport-style massage chair. You would be silly not to snap this one off at a $1000 discount for the Ipswich store opening, down to $3999.98.

8. A BICYCLE BUILT FOR TWO

On a bicycle built for two, one of the special items at Ipswich, a tandem bicycle, only $699.98. Cordell Richardson

Ever had $700 you weren't quite sure what to do with? Well, the answer is now obvious.

7. POO TICKETS (toilet paper)

Everybody needs toilet paper. For big families or big clean up jobs, Costco's home brand toilet paper has you covered. Cordell Richardson

Let's face it, if you've got the room, you're best off buying in bulk. It's less than 50c a roll for three-ply.

6. ENOUGH PIZZA FOR THE HUNGRIEST OF TEENS

These new recruits are keen to be slinging hotdogs and pies at the Costco cafeteria. Cordell Richardson

As one proud staff member said, 18" - you won't find that anywhere else, and for only $14.99.

5. AN AUSTRALIAN STAPLE

A staple for many folk, the humble Puma hoodie retails for only $19.98. Costco also stocks Dickie's, Nautica and Tommy Hillfiger to name a few. Cordell Richardson

The humble Puma hoody. For less than a $20 you can stay warm and look stylish in Puma sports gear. There's also Dickie's, Tommy Hillfiger and Nautica for the more discerning.

4. WHO PARKED IN STORE?

Costco Geeks Australia creator Peter Graham is pretty keen to go for a cruise. Cordell Richardson

That's right. Just a casual ATV parked in the Costco Ipswich store. You could drive it out of there for the $22,000 price tag surely.

3. A BIG CUDDLY MATE

Lonely? Bored? Maybe you just have too much money, this $250 teddy bear is a good way to fix all three problems. Cordell Richardson

For about the price of a fancy dinner and wine for two, about $250, you could have this giant teddy bear.

2. AN 88-INCH TELEVISION

Costco Australia's marketing manager Casey Lang is dwarfed by this monster telly. Cordell Richardson

And for only a house deposit in Ipswich, about $18,000, the gianormous television you would need a truck to take home could be yours.

1. BLING BLING THE BIGGEST RING

Bling bling: This stunning 3.6 carat diamond ring is worth a whopping $149,000, on sale for $144,000. Cordell Richardson

WOW. At 3.6 carats it's definitely a 'rock' and it won't break the bank at only $144,000, on sale from $149,000.