Subscribe Today's Paper
10 ways to spend New Year's Eve on the Fraser Coast

New Year's Eve at the Brolga Theatre.
New Year's Eve at the Brolga Theatre. Robyne Cuerel
Carlie Walker
by

Bay celebrations

WHERE: Torquay foreshore.

 WHEN: Starting from 3pm on Sunday with markets.

WHAT: Bill Fraser Park and surrounds would be the centre of family-friendly festivities in Hervey Bay. The markets will start at 3pm and an hour later the party will begin and include food stalls, Wide Bay Laser Skirmish and various children's rides and activities such as a jumping castle and face painting, culminating in a fireworks finale at 8pm. Country, rock and blues band Forbidden Road will provide the soundtrack for the shindig.

COST: Free

Night out in M'boro

WHERE: Maryborough's Brolga Theatre

WHEN: 6pm on Sunday

WHAT: The Fraser Coast Regional Council is hosting New Year's Eve at the Brolga by the Mary River from 6pm. Nine-piece soul, funk, pop and rock cover band Soul City will get the party started and other highlights include food stalls, a jumping castle and a licensed bar. The night will be punctuated by fireworks at 9pm with an encore performance at midnight.

COST: Free

Fun and fireworks

WHERE: Maryborough Cricket Club

WHEN: Sunday, 5pm, with fireworks at 9pm

WHAT: Once again the Maryborough Cricket Club will bring in 2018 with a great line-up of entertainment for the whole family. There will be amusement rides, including jumping castles, bungy ride and tea cup ride with the offer to buy unlimited rides for four hours or purchase separately. Horse and cart rides will be available also. The club will also host a hot and cold buffet with Hot Hat Trick Bistro, $40 per head and $15 for 12-years and under.

COST: Entry is free

Ring in the New Year

WHERE: The Beach House Hotel in Scarness

WHEN: Starting from 9pm with fireworks at midnight

WHAT: Enjoy performances by DJ - Skweek and Red Betty before ringing in the New Year with fire works at midnight.

COST: Free

Under the sea

WHERE: Maryborough's Criterion Hotel

WHEN: From 10pm to 5am

WHAT: Join in the fun of the Under the Sea theme on New Year's Eve, featuring DJs Stevie B, Trendan and Braydon, with Ian Murray performing in the live bar. Dress up in theme to win prizes. A 1am curfew applies.

COST: Entry is $10.

New Year by the pier

WHERE: The Bayswater Hotel in Urangan

WHEN: Sunday, with fireworks at 9.30pm.

WHAT: Enjoy a night out with family and friends, then see in the New Year with classic rock band Bay City Rock.

COST: Entry is free.

New Year's party

WHERE: The Bay Central Tavern

WHEN: Sunday from 8pm to 2am

WHAT: The tavern will host The Divinels and Wildchild for a Rock Chic New Year's Eve party.

COST: Tickets are $10.

Blues Brothers perform

WHERE: Hervey Bay RSL

WHEN: Sunday, from 8.30pm to 1am.

WHAT: Bring in the New Year at the RSL with The Blues Brothers Soul Men Tribute Show.

COST: $30 for members. $35 for non members.

Delicious dinner

WHERE: Old Sydney Hotel, Maryborough

WHEN: Sunday

WHAT: The Old Sydney Hotel will host a three course meal, with Frank Benn to perform from 7pm until late.

COST: $30 per person.

High octane fun

WHERE: Maryborough Speedway

WHEN: Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 4pm to 10.30pm.

WHAT: Enjoy the fun and action over three days at Maryborough Speedway.

COST: $25 for adults, $20 for for pensioners, students under 18 $20, children under 12 free. Family pass: $75.
 

Topics:  hervey bay maryborough fcevents new year's eve

Fraser Coast Chronicle
