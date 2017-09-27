10 ways to escape the heat on the Fraser Coast

COOL OFF: Lilly Keller, Tiani Rowsell, Kya Rowsell and Noah Keller at WetSide Water Park.

COOL OFF: Lilly Keller, Tiani Rowsell, Kya Rowsell and Noah Keller at WetSide Water Park. Blake Antrobus

WE'RE in for a sweltering next few days with Maryborough bracing for record-breaking heat.

So escaping the heat is key to keeping cool in what will feel more like summer than spring.

Here's ten ways to escape the heat.

1. WetSide Water Park.

Take the kids along to this popular and free attraction.

You can enjoy a cool off too while you take the kids to explore some fun in the sun.

There is also a coffee shop and fish and chips shops next door if you want to cool off with a refreshing drink while the kids have a play.

2. Grab a tent and head to the beach.

With extreme UV, grab a tent, hats and protective swimming gear for an afternoon at the beach.

Try to avoid the middle of the day and slip, slop, slap so you don't come home looking like a tomato.

Have a swim or why not hire a stand up paddle board for something different?

3. Grab an ice-cream and go to the park

3. Grab an ice-cream and go to the park

Nothing beats an ice-cold ice-cream on a stinking hot day!

Grab your favourite flavour and head to a shady spot at the park.

There are loads of beautiful sheltered spots along the Esplanade.

4. Go to the pool

4. Go to the pool

Grab your togs and go to the public pool for a cool off.

5. Mt Walsh Utopia Rock Pools

Pack a picnic and head to Mt Walsh for a swim in the rock pools.

Bring your shoes because there is a bush walk to get there once you arrive at the national park.

Make a day of it with your family or friends.

6. The movies

Grab your friends and enjoy a big screen movie in the cool.

Why not treat yourself to a frozen coke.

7. Head to the shops

Catch up with friends and a cold drink at one of the region's shopping centres to escape the heat.

Or if you're up for it, why not get the Christmas shopping started or finished if you're already organised.

8. Picnic at Queens Park

If you live in Maryborough or would like to escape Hervey Bay for the day, pack a picnic lunch and head to Queens Park for the day.

You'll be able to find a cool spot beneath the trees.

9. Wash the car

Cool off in your togs while you wash the car in the shade.

10. Have a water fight in the backyard

Grab some water pistols and water bombs and have some fun with the kids in the backyard.

You may want to turn the sprinkler on as well.