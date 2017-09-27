10 years cancer free: A relay close to home

READY: Tea and Toasters team members, Luke Strochnetter, captain Charmaine Bailey, Monique Bailey and Russell Booth ready for this year's Relay for Life. Team members not pictured: Jocelyn Searle, Tammy Stevens, Jayden Stevens, Brandon Stevens, Samantha Bailey-Griffin, Jessica Bailey-Griffin, Chloe Veerman and Kate Watson.

READY: Tea and Toasters team members, Luke Strochnetter, captain Charmaine Bailey, Monique Bailey and Russell Booth ready for this year's Relay for Life. Team members not pictured: Jocelyn Searle, Tammy Stevens, Jayden Stevens, Brandon Stevens, Samantha Bailey-Griffin, Jessica Bailey-Griffin, Chloe Veerman and Kate Watson. Inge Hansen

THIS year marks a major milestone for Charmaine Bailey - 10 years since doctors declared her cancer free.

In 2006, the now mum of three was diagnosed with ovarian cancer which she described as a "whirlwind experience".

"It happened to be caught early and I only had one ovary removed and I had to have radiotherapy so I was very lucky," Ms Bailey said.

"The whole thing was pretty numbing and it wasn't until a few years later that it hit me that I went through that and how close I came."

This year also marks 10 years since Ms Bailey has been a part of fundraising event Relay for Life and the team she captains, Tea and Toasters, have raised the most they ever have by exceeding $10,000 in funds.

The team is made up of 12 members made up of all different age groups and each have been touched by cancer in some way.

"We've got adults, teenagers and (daughter) Monique who just turned nine," Ms Bailey said.

"They all bring different skills and the ideas that come out of a nine-year-old are much different to the ideas which come out of a 43-year-old."

A number of teams will take part in Hervey Bay Relay for Life on October 28-29 by keeping a baton moving in a relay style walk or run overnight.

The event raises awareness and funds to support more than 27,000 Queenslanders diagnosed with cancer each year.

So what's in the team name, Tea and Toasters?

"We used to be called Tea and Cold Soggy Vegemite Toast but when I was talking to the team I would abbreviate it to Tea and Toasters," Ms Bailey said.

"When you're going through chemo and things where you have nausea, the catering staff at the hospital bring you anti-nausea food and it always seems to include vegemite.

"The tea is always luke-warm and the toast is always cold and soggy so we had kind of a play on that."