100 DAY REPORT: Countdown to Gympie council overhaul

New Gympie council CEO Shane Gray will deliver his 100 Day Report to councillors within the next two weeks.

TRANSPARENCY hinges on things being visible, and new Gympie Regional Council CEO Shane Gray is turning over every rock in the organisation's buildings to deliver it.

This is the takeaway as he prepares to deliver the first report of his review into the organisation within the next fortnight; and the list of "priority areas" is not short.

Almost a dozen items have been flagged for first up, including a full review of the condition of the region's road network; a review of the council's procurement, contracting and tendering processes; it's internal culture; and it's financial management.

Mr Gray says the new council appointed him to ensure the council got back to basics.

These last two were dragged into the spotlight following the release of internal staff surveys which showed concerns over trust, honesty and transparency, and a damning report by accountancy firm CPA Australia.

"The council was quite clear upon my appointment that the intention is to get back to basics and focus on delivering a financially sound and sustainable organisation that is transparent, open and committed to providing value for money to its residents and visitors," Mr Gray said.

Staff survey results panted a less-than-glowing picture of the council.

"(This year) has been a challenging time for all of us and (the) council is working hard to deliver for the community.

"It's a privilege to lead this organisation, and as part of my role, I am undertaking a full organisational review to understand our current situation and make the necessary changes to deliver (the) council's vision."

The council's water and sewerage management (controversially overhauled in 2016), its operations, especially in Gympie's regional areas, and its management and delivery of its projects also made the priority list.

The council’s internal culture is one of the main areas at the top or Mr Gray’s to-do list.

"The first three months has been busy with a focus on identifying and rectifying critical maintenance, and a strategic look at the organisation while continuing to deliver on budget and organisational goals and objectives," Mr Gray said.

"I will be reporting back to councillors the first stages of the organisational analysis, working through findings and establishing our direction. This will include a number of key steps to restructure the organisation to ensure we are best placed to deliver for Council and the community.

"Our councillors set our direction and vision - it is up to me to lead with our staff and deliver a shared vision as one team."