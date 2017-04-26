30°
100-year-old turtle hit at sea dies after mammoth rescue

Amy Formosa
| 26th Apr 2017 12:31 PM Updated: 1:23 PM
The injured turtle, weighing about 100kgs is pulled onto the platform of the boat.
The injured turtle, weighing about 100kgs is pulled onto the platform of the boat. Contributed

A 100-YEAR-OLD turtle believed to have been struck by a speed boat off the coast of Hervey Bay, has sadly died after a mammoth rescue effort from the community.

The crew from Blue Dolphin Marine Tours Hervey Bay was heading back from Big Woody Island on Anzac Day when they spotted the old lady of the sea struggling to swim in the distance.

Blue Dolphin Tours skipper Peter Lynch said they had just left a pod of dolphins at the island about 1pm and were returning to the marina when they saw the turtle pop up for air a second time, but in a strange way.

"She wasn't swimming right and usually they duck away, but when she popped up again we could see her floundering," he said.

Mr Lynch started to slow the boat down which is when he saw the turtle slowly swimming towards them.

Video footage showed the crew on board - including three young German tourists and Cassie, a dedicated crew member -helping the turtle onto the platform at waterline.

 

 

The damage to the turtles shell .
The damage to the turtles shell . Contributed

Mr Lynch said it wasn't an easy job.

"She was about 100 kilograms... it was a huge effort and we're glad we were able to give her more of a loving and caring end to her life," he said.

"The list of injuries (including head, shell and left eye) to her was extensive and she would have had a very painful death if left," he said.

But this was just the start of the turtle's slow journey to the animal hospital.

They headed to the marina where a team from Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast were waiting.

"We had to get the turtle from the boat onto a trolley and up a 100m ramp before getting her into the wildlife vehicle."

Mr Lynch said he couldn't speak highly enough of the guests on board who stayed with them until the end of the rescue mission and gave his thanks to the team at Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast who transported the turtle to Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

Mr Lynch said his biggest concern was while boaties loved the outdoor lifestyle, it was important to take more care while on the water.

The turtle was put down due to her injuries on Tuesday afternoon.

REPORTING WILDLIFE

To report marine animal strandings* call the RSPCA Qld on 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625).

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) officer in the relevant region will be contacted with your information and will determine the appropriate response. QPWS will not be able to attend to all reported cases.

*marine animal strandings of sick, injured or dead turtles, dolphin, dugongs or whales

The person taking your call will require the following information:

1. Location (GPS coordinates if possible)

2. A description of what is wrong with the animal (e.g. stranded on beach, injuries, entangled in a net, injured)

3. A description of the animal (type of animal-dugong, turtle, whale, dolphin; condition; size and any identifying tags)

4. Photos (if available)

5. Your contact details.

Local Partners

