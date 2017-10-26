100 years of service to family

LOOKING BACK: Sylvia Dryden, Clarice Hunter, Avis Matheson, Elizabeth Woodyard and Margaret Cook cut the 80th birthday cake of the St Paul's Mothers' Union.

LOOKING BACK: Sylvia Dryden, Clarice Hunter, Avis Matheson, Elizabeth Woodyard and Margaret Cook cut the 80th birthday cake of the St Paul's Mothers' Union. Maryborough Chronicle

A CENTURY of faithful and dedicated witness at the St Paul's Mothers' Union will be celebrated in the Maryborough Anglican Parish next Tuesday.

The union was founded in England in 1876 by Mary Sumner, a reverend's wife who wanted to assist all women and provide mutual support for family life and the rearing of children.

The first Australian branch formed in Tasmania 125 years ago before the movement flourished and became an important part of church life in Maryborough in 1917.

Long-time treasurer Margaret Cook said the union enjoyed great growth from the 1940s through to the late 1960s in Maryborough.

"Much was done to enhance family life, help those in need and provide support to children's homes, home missions and overseas funds,” she said.

"Members also taught in Sunday School, visited hospitals, took religious education into the schools, knitted rugs for the older folk, cared for the altar linen, brass and floral work.”

Margaret set up a young members department in 1977 and led the group of about 24 for three years.

"Although membership has declined, activities and functions are still being undertaken to enhance the lives of others,” she said.

"Members are still crocheting around face washers and making small bears and then give them to newborn babies at the Hervey Bay hospitals.”

Margaret has been a member of the union for 40 years.

Union members help the parish with morning teas and activities, hold display stalls at community events, knit trauma teddies for emergency services, and make rugs for nursing homes, women's shelters and children in care.

St Paul's Mothers' Union members Pauline Nelson and Margaret Cook with (back) Jillian, Clare, Hilary and Betty at their annual bring and buy event in 2013. contributed

They also hold a annual bring and buy stalls in August and proceeds go toward overseas projects and Maryborough church projects including installing and restoring stained glass windows.

Margaret also created a new banner for the branch which is used for Deanery Day and Lady Day processions.

Anglican Mothers' Union member of 40 years Margaret Cook with the banner she created in 2010 which is used for Deanery Day and Lady Day processions, was used in Deanery Day in 2014. contributed

"We owe so much to the dedicated members, past and present, who have served and inspired us over many years,” she said.

"Our vision is of a world where God's love is shown through loving, respectful and flourishing relationships.

"May our actions shine out into the world, to touch as many lives as possible in the future.”

Anglican Mothers' Union St Paul's Maryborough branch will hold its centenary celebrations on Tuesday, October 31 with morning tea, Eucharist, lunch, and guest speaker.