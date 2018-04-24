100 YEARS ON: Research makes timber industry a success

THIS month marks one century since Australia's premier timber research program was put in place right here in Queensland.

And Maryborough's Richard Matthew Hynes, the founder of Hyne Timber and a member of the Queensland Legislative Assembly, played a critical role in making it happen.



He successfully introduced a motion asking that the government take immediate action in the replanting of forests and the creation of a Department of Forestry.



With the support of other visionaries, a forest and forest products research facility was eventually established in 1918.



Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner congratulated the DAF Forest Product Innovation team at the Salisbury Research Facility on a century of timber breakthroughs.



"We've certainly come a long way since 1918 when the then Director of Forests Edward Swain first established the Forest Products Bureau in Queensland," he said.



"We owe a debt of gratitude to the visionaries who established our research program 100 years ago, but also to the countless men and women who have worked in this field in Queensland since then."



James Hyne, executive director of Hyne Timber said research and development supported the industry's security and growth.



"Forestry and forest products need science," he said.



"Trees are a living, natural resource and they are all different.



"What you can do with trees and how you can do it better has evolved significantly over the years and will never stop evolving, diversifying and improving provided we maintain a continued scientific focus."



"Therefore the Queensland Government's Department of Agriculture and Fisheries' Salisbury Research Facility is a critical innovation centre."



"To name a few, the facility has undertaken extensive work on drying plantation pines to improve the usability of the wood by increasing straightness and stability.



"This facility has played an integral role and continues to be involved in underpinning such standards with a fundamental knowledge of timber product through extensive testing over many years."

