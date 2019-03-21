Vall still happy to lend a hand at 100 years

IT was the 2011 Grantham flood that spurred Vallerie Ebb into getting the knitting needles out to help Greenslopes' Women's Creative Centre's efforts for those left homeless.

Now 100 years old, she is still an active member of the group and has donated the equivalent of 50 rugs in 21 months.

She has knitted many miles of woollen strips for the group.

Mrs Ebb celebrated her 100th birthday on February 14 with a party with family and friends and the women in the centre decided to give her a second party when she joined them recently at the Greenslopes centre.

Norman Park's Valerie Ebb celebrated her 100th birthday last month.

The centre's classes tutor Del Wood said she brought 50 woollen strips with her, which would make 10 rugs.

"She is just an inspiration," Mrs Wood said.

"She is the most wonderful lady."

Mrs Ebb was born in Hawthorne on February 14, 1919. She has lived most of her life at Norman Park and lived in her own home for more than 70 years.

She left school at 12 years of age to start work in a shoe factory at West End where her uncle and aunt worked and later worked at Mathers shoe store.

After her marriage to Roy Kington, they decided to open an electrical repair shop at Galloways Hill called Variety Radio.

They kept up with the market and with two other electrical store owners, were the original members of the Betta Electrical Group.

A number of years after Roy passed away, she married her husband of more that 46 years, Ted Ebb. Mr Ebb passed away 20 months ago. Mrs Ebb has always been a people person and enjoys visits from family and friends at her current residence in a New Farm Aged Care Facility.