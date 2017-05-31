1000 applications later, Darren has a job

PERSISTENCE PAYS OFF: Darren Cox is thrilled to be back in the workforce after a three-year job hunt.

DARREN Cox has never been one to have a sleep-in and now, after three years on the job hunt, he finally has a reason to be out of bed early.

Mr Cox, 48, reached desperation level in his job search that covered three years and an estimated 1000 applications. He took his plight to social media before coming to the Chronicle's attention and, after we featured his story, the Childers man was contacted by several prospective employers.

He can now proudly say he is the newest bus driver with South Bundy Buses, gaining 20 hours work a week as a school bus driver.

Mr Cox could not be happier.

"I'm loving it,” he said.

"It's just good to be back working.”

With more than 25 years in the transport industry, driving everything from heavy vehicles to nightclub buses, Mr Cox was more than qualified for the position.

After a successful trial he was offered the job and didn't hesitate in accepting.

For someone who's rarely been out of work in his life, the position has helped him re-gain the sense of self-worth that comes from earning a living.

"I've been working since the age of 12,” he said.

"I started doing paper rounds at 12 and the most I've ever been out of work (previously) was about six months.

"I've always been an early riser, and when I was driving I was working two jobs.”

Mr Cox believes a combination of his age and the current tough job market held him back from getting work but he's grateful to have been given a go.

He also intends to keep up his volunteer work with Fraser Coast Tourism and Events.