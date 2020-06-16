$100k cash splash in coastal villages

Poona Community Progress Association vice president Andrew Elder, Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour and Councillor Daniel Sanderson check out the playground upgrades at Eric Coe Park in Poona. PHOTO: Contributed.

Poona Community Progress Association vice president Andrew Elder, Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour and Councillor Daniel Sanderson check out the playground upgrades at Eric Coe Park in Poona. PHOTO: Contributed.

PROJECTS with a total worth of more than $100,000 are underway in the region’s coastal villages.

Mayor George Seymour and Division 4 councillor Daniel Sanderson inspected some of the projects recently completed or about to start along the Sandy Strait.

Work is currently underway on a $45,000 project to replace playground equipment in Eric Coe Park in Poona.

Crews are also working on a $16,000 project to replace the Poona Point shelter shed.

At Tinnanbar, a $74,000 project to upgrades toilet facilities is also about to start.

“The existing brick toilet will be demolished and replaced with a standalone, single unisex all abilities cubical with connecting paths and set down area,” Cr Sanderson said.

The Disaster Management team is also working with the Poona Progress Association to install plumbing and power so rural fireys can access 60,000 litres of water stored in underground tanks.

“The project included installing power lines to pumps so the tankers could be filled using a generator which has given to the group two years ago as part of Council’s efforts to prepare our communities for natural disasters,” Cr Seymour said.

The council is also working with the Maaroom Community Co-ordination Committee and Progress Association to boost the area’s firefighting capability.

Cr Sanderson said it was great to get to know the residents who were now part of his division.

Division boundaries changed before the 2020 council elections.

Coastal villages on the Sandy Strait were previously part of Division 2.