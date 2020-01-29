$100m jobs boom hitting the Fraser Coast

Construction opportunities - (L) Site Manager Hayden Clinch, Site Foreman Chris Jamieson and Peter Salsbury from CSQ on site at Ozcare. Photo: Cody Fox

PROJECTS worth tens of millions of dollars are set to bring a jobs boost to the Fraser Coast.

More than 200 workers across 40 trades will be needed for the construction boom.

The projects include the $60m Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions – Maryborough Forge and Manufacturing Facility, Ozcare’s new Reflections on the Bay retirement village at Hervey Bay, the Hervey Bay High School performing arts centre, Fraser Coast hospice, Bayside Christian College Stage 1 at Nikenbah and the Fraser Coast Regional Council’s Maryborough administration centre.

Woollam Constructions, which built the $40m Ozcare facility at Kawungun in 2017, has told 50 tradies and businesses the region was poised to benefit from a massive economic flow-on of government and private investment.

Woollam Constructions is Queensland’s oldest privately-owned building company with offices throughout regional Queensland.

Woollam has regular sessions with contract partners and subcontractors in regional Queensland to discuss upcoming building and tendering opportunities.

Another session is planned for the Fraser Coast in the near future.

“We are very excited about these new opportunities sprouting up in the Fraser Coast region,” Woollam business manager John Milton said during a recent information session at Urangan’s Kondari Hotel.

“The skills, trades and quality workmanship are right here on our doorstep and our focus is to connect with the local supply chain to ensure that jobs stay in the region.”

Woollam managing director Craig Percival said regional Queensland had been in the company’s DNA for more than 135 years.

Last year, the State Government announced that Woollam would build the $31.5m Rockhampton Art Gallery, adding another project to a list that includes the Breakfast Creek Hotel and Rockhampton’s Bank of South Wales building from the 1880s.

“Our people take enormous pride in the work that builds their communities and these projects are another example of that,” Mr Percival said.