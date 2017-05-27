100TH BIRTHDAY: Laughter secret to Charles' longevity

"I THOUGHT you'd take good care of your camera," Charles Roberts joked as he posed for a photo on his 100th birthday.

It's this sense of humour that has been with the former butcher the past century, his granddaughter Shirl Toffoli (Roberts) said.

"He's so easy to get along with and always sees the funny side of things," Mrs Toffoli said.

"It was his goal to get to a 100 and get a letter from the Queen."

The RSL Care Baycrest resident woke up on Wednesday to just that - crossing another item from his bucket list.

Mr Roberts was born in the Atherton Tablelands and has early memories of riding horses as a young boy.

He met his wife at a dance and they were married for many years. Having lived in Hervey Bay for the past decade, he has two children, seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Mr Roberts was a butchery-shop owner for most of his career.