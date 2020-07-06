Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast Show Society president Melinda Wright. Photo: Stuart Fast
Fraser Coast Show Society president Melinda Wright. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

$10k to help get iconic Coast event back up and running

Stuart Fast
6th Jul 2020 3:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE organisers of an iconic Fraser Coast event are looking to the future thanks to a $10,000 council grant.

Fraser Coast Show Society president Melinda Wright said the grant, received under the council’s COVID-19 relief package, would help ease the financial burden in the wake of this year’s cancelled show.

Ms Wright said the grant would contribute to the show’s longevity and help the show society prepare for 2021.

She hoped to get more Fraser Coast young people involved in next year’s show, with opportunities available agriculture, woodwork and lace work.

While next year’s show is some time away, Ms Wright urged Fraser Coast businesses to support the event.

“We’re hoping for the best,” she said.

The grant was part of the council’s efforts to aid the region’s community and sporting groups through the coronavirus crisis.

Councillor Phil Truscott said organisations such the show society formed the backbone of the Fraser Coast community.

“In many cases the cancellation of their events was a double blow as they had invested funds in organising the events, and then lost the income they needed to pay for the events,” Cr Truscott said.

“We hope that the assistance the council is providing, along with other levels of government, will go some way towards helping these community groups get back on their feet.”

coronavirus business impact coronavirus fraser coast fraser coast agriculture show society melinda wright
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gruen guru ready to help Coast businesses recover

        premium_icon Gruen guru ready to help Coast businesses recover

        Business Famous face to speak at online summit

        10k of jobs, 10m tonnes of waste in $1b plan

        premium_icon 10k of jobs, 10m tonnes of waste in $1b plan

        News Queensland will share in a bonanza of 10,000 green jobs as a $1 billion recycling...

        Crash: One trapped for 30 minutes, car crushed

        premium_icon Crash: One trapped for 30 minutes, car crushed

        News A person was trapped for 30 minutes in a morning crash

        ‘He saved my son’s life’: Mum honours shark attack victim

        premium_icon ‘He saved my son’s life’: Mum honours shark attack victim

        News Shark attack victim saved young man's life in rip