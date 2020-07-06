$10k to help get iconic Coast event back up and running

THE organisers of an iconic Fraser Coast event are looking to the future thanks to a $10,000 council grant.

Fraser Coast Show Society president Melinda Wright said the grant, received under the council’s COVID-19 relief package, would help ease the financial burden in the wake of this year’s cancelled show.

Ms Wright said the grant would contribute to the show’s longevity and help the show society prepare for 2021.

She hoped to get more Fraser Coast young people involved in next year’s show, with opportunities available agriculture, woodwork and lace work.

While next year’s show is some time away, Ms Wright urged Fraser Coast businesses to support the event.

“We’re hoping for the best,” she said.

The grant was part of the council’s efforts to aid the region’s community and sporting groups through the coronavirus crisis.

Councillor Phil Truscott said organisations such the show society formed the backbone of the Fraser Coast community.

“In many cases the cancellation of their events was a double blow as they had invested funds in organising the events, and then lost the income they needed to pay for the events,” Cr Truscott said.

“We hope that the assistance the council is providing, along with other levels of government, will go some way towards helping these community groups get back on their feet.”