10km of rope? Knot a bad idea

Cable hauler Wayne Cross with a huge pile of used rope to get rid of. Alistair Brightman

ONE man, 10km worth of rope - It's not a bad way to pull someone's attention but Wayne Cross has managed to do it.

The Nikenbah cable hauler advertised the lengthy rope on Facebook earlier this week and potential buyers haven't been a frayed to come forward with offers.

"A lot of people buy it for crabbing and fishing," Mr Cross said.

"People also sell it at the markets in little bundles so you find it gets sold pretty quick."

Since advertising, Mr Cross has been tied up with buyers and in just one day he sold 5km of the Parramatta 6mm rope.

"I sell it for about $4 to $5 for a couple hundred metres," he said.

"If it's too expensive and people don't buy it then I have to dump it."

Don't try to pick up this amount of rope, unless you can carry up to 200kg.

If you want to purchase some of Mr Cross' rope, call 0447733441.