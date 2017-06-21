$10M upgrade will change M'boro Hospital forever

Artist's impression of the upgraded Maryborough Hospital revealed yesterday by the State Government. Pictured is the Neptune St side entrance.

IT'S a $10 million upgrade which will change the look, and the function, of the Maryborough Hospital forever.

A major redevelopment for the hospital's emergency and outpatient departments was revealed by the State Government on Tuesday - part of the funding from the 2017-18 State Budget.

The emergency department and outpatient facilities will be refurbished with the goal to improve patient flow.

The new announcement is a milestone for Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders, who had earlier called on Health Minister Cameron Dick to support the planned upgrade in February.

Mr Dick arrived on the Fraser Coast yesterday for the announcement and said the new upgrades would drastically improve the patient care abilities and health outcomes at the facility.

"It comes at a time when expanding and ageing communities, along with chronic disease, increases the strain on the health system both in Maryborough and statewide," Mr Dick said.

Design plans for the hospital will be finalised in October, with works to start in early 2018.

The project is expected to create 29 local construction jobs.

Upgrades to the hospital were announced alongside plans for a new ambulance station to be built on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd in Urraween.

Mr Saunders said the two new facilities would cater for the future needs of the electorate.

"These facilities...will be the best that money can buy and will adequately cover the growth in this area," Mr Saunders said.

"This is very important, crucial because the population in the electorates are ageing.

"The Palaszczuk government believes in delivering top quality services for frontline troops."