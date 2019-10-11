10yo nails answer to ‘offensive’ maths quiz

A 10-year-old schoolgirl has wowed the world with her wisdom after refusing to answer a maths question for the most honourable reason.

Rhythm Pacheco was doing her homework when she came across a question that asked her to work out "how much heavier" one female student was from another.

She pointed out the task was "offensive" to young girls who might already feel insecure about their bodies - and the grade 4 student from Utah in the US wasn't willing to sacrifice her morals for the sake of learning.

Rhythm Pacheco has gone viral after her mum shared the perfect response she had to an ‘offensive’ maths question. Picture: Supplied

Taking her pencil, she drew a circle around the offending question and scribbled: "This is offensive. Sorry I won't right (sic) this it's rood (rude)."

She then also wrote her teacher a letter explaining why she didn't want to answer the question.

"I don't want to be rude but I don't think that math problem was very nice because that's judging people's weight," she explained.

"Also the reason I did not do the sentence is because I just don't think that's nice."

When mum Naomi saw what her daughter had written decided to share it online with a powerful message about standing up for your beliefs.

"Rhythm's dad and I were extremely proud of Rhythm for listening to her gut instincts and standing up for what is right," she told Today.

This was the question that upset the 10-year-old and her perfect response. Rhythm. Picture: Supplied

Rhythm, however, said she was initially "nervous" about her decision and worried she'd get in trouble, but she needn't have worried.

"Rhythm's teacher was so responsive and handled the situation with such care. She told her she understands how she would be upset about this and that she didn't have to write out the answer," Naomi said.

The little girl's decision has since gone viral, with thousands of people commending her for being so "courageous".

"I'm sure her mum and dad must be so proud," one person wrote on Facebook.

"Way to go Rhythm!! Love how strong of a person you are at a young age. This will serve you well in life," another said.

"Good for her! I think there could have been a better math problem to figure out," was another response.

Rhythm then wrote a letter to her teacher explaining her decision. Picture: Supplied

Others shared their own weight stories, commending the youngster for being so aware at such a young age.

"As someone who grew up as an overweight child in the 70s I can tell you it was absolutely brutal. Zero tolerance was not a thing kudos to this child for being sensitive to others disabilities," one person said.

Some, however, disagreed the question was offensive.

"I have a 11 year old, and I don't want to raise her thinking that everything is offensive, and rude," one mum wrote.

"It's a math question. If she's offended, she's too worried about herself," another agreed.

