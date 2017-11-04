11 claims against Mayor Loft in latest complaints register

AN updated complaints register posted to the council's website reveals Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft has two fresh inappropriate conduct claims to his name.

But the embattled mayor will escape serious penalties under the Local Government Act, despite a stern warning from Local Government minister Mark Furner in September.

A spokesman from the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning said the complaints related to matters which occurrred prior to Mr Furner's warning.

The current register, updated this week, lists two complaints against Cr Denis Chapman, one against Cr Stuart Taylor, two against Cr Darren Everard, six against Cr Rolf Light and 11 against Cr Loft.

Cr Loft's latest complaints, which include an "email to local media critical of council report and staff" and "statements made to local media on two occasions (3/11/2016) and 1/12/2016) critical of council's then CEO Lisa Desmond" were resolved in September.

In both instances, he was reprimanded by the Director General of Local Government Frankie Carrol.

Both matters took more than a month to resolve despite the department handing down their findings about two-and-a-half weeks apart from each other.

"Council is required to publish the outcomes of complaints or make them available for inspection at its public office," a DILGP spokesman said.

"There are no timeframes for this proscribed by legislation."

A council spokesman said the delay in the update was caused by an officer responsible for the complaints register departing.

"It is our ordinary practice to update the register as a matter of priority," the spokesman said.

"All matters that have been determined have been updated on the register."

Cr Loft was warned he faced the sack by Mr Furner after a third misconduct allegation against him was upheld in September.