11 drivers caught speeding over the weekend

Eleven drivers were caught speeding behind the wheel at different spots across the region.

WEEKEND speedsters were caught out across the region with one drive travelling at an alleged speed of 130kmh at Susan River.

A large number of these speeding offences were detected on our local highways travelling between 10 to 30 kilometres over the speed limit.

• At around 12:00am on March 11, a 26-year-old Chandler women travelled at an alleged speed of 118km/h in a 100km/h zone along the Bruce Highway, Owanyilla.

• At around 8:00am on March 11, a 32-year-old Pialba man travelled at an alleged speed of 130km/h in a 100km/h zone along the Maryborough Hervey Bay Road, Susan River.

• At around 4:15pm on March 11, a 23-year-old Booral women travelled at an alleged speed of 129km/h in a 100km/h zone along the Maryborough Cooloola Road, Boonooroo Plains.

• At around 3:45pm on March 12, a 34-year-old Urraween man travelled at an alleged speed of 123km/h in a 100km/h zone along the Maryborough Cooloola Road, Boonooroo Plains.

Highway police out in force. john mccutcheon

• At around 4:30pm on March 12, a 23-year-old Nikenbah man travelled at an alleged speed of 93km/h in an 80km/h zone along the Pialba Burrum Heads Road, Craignish.

• At around 10:45am on March 13, a 78-year-old Howard man travelled at an alleged speed of 124km/h in a 100km/h zone along the Bruce Highway, Torbanlea.

• At around 1:35pm on March 13, a 32-year-old Toogoom man travelled at an alleged speed of 119km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Burnett Highway, Mundubbera.

• At around 1:00pm on March 13, a 55-year-old Gayndah man travelled at an alleged speed of 115km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Burnett Highway, Mundubbera.

• At around 1:40pm on March 13, a 31-year-old Paddington man travelled at an alleged speed of 112 km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the Burnett Highway, Mundubbera.

• At around 2:00pm on March 13, a 36-year-old Maryborough man travelled at an alleged speed of 121km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Burnett Highway, Mundubbera.

• At around 2:24pm on March 13, a 23-year-old Mount Perry man travelled at an alleged speed of 112km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Burnett Highway, Ban Ban.

It is important to check your speed at regular intervals, a majority of crashes occur while travelling less than 10 kilometres over the speed limit. It is also important to drive to the traffic or road conditions. You may need to slow down to increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front and travel below the limit to stay safe.

Remember, it is better to arrive at your destination safely than risk being involved in a serious traffic crash which may affect you for the rest of your life.