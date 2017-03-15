32°
News

11 drivers caught speeding over the weekend

15th Mar 2017 6:58 AM
Eleven drivers were caught speeding behind the wheel at different spots across the region.
Eleven drivers were caught speeding behind the wheel at different spots across the region.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WEEKEND speedsters were caught out across the region with one drive travelling at an alleged speed of 130kmh at Susan River. 

Eleven drivers were caught speeding behind the wheel at different spots across the region. 

 A large number of these speeding offences were detected on our local highways travelling between 10 to 30 kilometres over the speed limit.

• At around 12:00am on March 11, a 26-year-old Chandler women travelled at an alleged speed of 118km/h in a 100km/h zone along the Bruce Highway, Owanyilla.

• At around 8:00am on March 11, a 32-year-old Pialba man travelled at an alleged speed of 130km/h in a 100km/h zone along the Maryborough Hervey Bay Road, Susan River.

• At around 4:15pm on March 11, a 23-year-old Booral women travelled at an alleged speed of 129km/h in a 100km/h zone along the Maryborough Cooloola Road, Boonooroo Plains.

• At around 3:45pm on March 12, a 34-year-old Urraween man travelled at an alleged speed of 123km/h in a 100km/h zone along the Maryborough Cooloola Road, Boonooroo Plains.

Highway police out in force.
Highway police out in force. john mccutcheon

• At around 4:30pm on March 12, a 23-year-old Nikenbah man travelled at an alleged speed of 93km/h in an 80km/h zone along the Pialba Burrum Heads Road, Craignish.

• At around 10:45am on March 13, a 78-year-old Howard man travelled at an alleged speed of 124km/h in a 100km/h zone along the Bruce Highway, Torbanlea.

• At around 1:35pm on March 13, a 32-year-old Toogoom man travelled at an alleged speed of 119km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Burnett Highway, Mundubbera.

• At around 1:00pm on March 13, a 55-year-old Gayndah man travelled at an alleged speed of 115km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Burnett Highway, Mundubbera.

• At around 1:40pm on March 13, a 31-year-old Paddington man travelled at an alleged speed of 112 km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the Burnett Highway, Mundubbera.

• At around 2:00pm on March 13, a 36-year-old Maryborough man travelled at an alleged speed of 121km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Burnett Highway, Mundubbera.

• At around 2:24pm on March 13, a 23-year-old Mount Perry man travelled at an alleged speed of 112km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Burnett Highway, Ban Ban.

It is important to check your speed at regular intervals, a majority of crashes occur while travelling less than 10 kilometres over the speed limit. It is also important to drive to the traffic or road conditions. You may need to slow down to increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front and travel below the limit to stay safe.

Remember, it is better to arrive at your destination safely than risk being involved in a serious traffic crash which may affect you for the rest of your life.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  bruce highway fccrime fcpolice speeding

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

THIS summer, make a pact with yourself to get out and explore your capital city.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Coast joey rescue video goes viral with millions of views

Coast joey rescue video goes viral with millions of views

The short video clip has been viewed more than two million times by people all across the globe on social media.

We need to boycott overpriced fuel stations in Hervey Bay

Fuel is cheaper on Mt Tamborine than some fuel stations in Hervey Bay.

Fuel was more than 10cents cheaper than unleaded petrol in the Bay.

Readers have their say over latest Precinct movements

Readers have been vocal in their criticism of the proposed sport precinct.

Readers had their say on the controversial development.

Thieves steal cash from Maryborough Golf Club

Golf - Maryborough Club Championships. Marj Smith's approach shot on the 5th. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Money was stolen from the club house.

Local Partners

Accio pop culture festival! It's really coming, we're Sirius

Are you a Harry Potter fan and dream of watching a game of Quidditch? Then read on.

Share your memories of Maheno Shipwreck on Fraser

This photo of Fraser Island's Maheno was taken in 1938.

Fraser Island’s SS Maheno turns 112 this year.

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

SAVE THE DATE: Petula to grace Brolga Theatre this May

Petula Clark will make her return to Australia this May, performing at the Brolga Theatre on May 27.

Ms Clark will perform in Maryborough on May 27.

Ryan Gosling’s new film a ‘humiliating wreck’

HE’S on a career high from the success of La La Land, but Ryan Gosling’s anticipated follow-up is being savaged by the critics.

MOVIE REVIEW: A Cure For Wellness is deliriously bonkers

Dean DeHaan in a scene from the movie A Cure For Wellness.

THIS genre-bending ride has an enticingly spooky atmosphere.

Melissa George’s tearful tell-all interview

Melissa George breaks down in her Sunday Night interview.

Actress to ‘tell-all’ about Paris nightmare on Sunday Night.

Trailer for Love Actually sequel released

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Liam Neeson in a scene from the upcoming Love Actually sequel, Red Nose Day Actually.

THE first trailer for the hotly anticipated sequel is finally here.

Why Justin Bieber hate goes too far

THE BEEB: Love him or hate him, Justin Bieber deserves the same respect we teach our children to treat others with.

Justin Bieber's visit to Noosa has brought out the worst in Coast

‘Risotto? It is gluggy pumpkin rice’

Caitie and Demi’s risotto is ‘chalky and I find the pumpkin and olive combination challenging,’ said Karen Martini.

POOR cooking has been a hallmark of this year’s season of MKR.

Married At First Sight wife slams controlling groom

Nadia talks back to controlling husband Anthony on MAFS.

Nadia has left Anthony gobsmacked by deciding to — gasp — talk back.

Look at this Split Level Home

11 Island Outlook, River Heads 4655

House 3 1 2 Offers from...

3 Bedrooms Cathedral ceilings Large entertaining area Single garage Carport Separate small shed with toilet 817 m2 Block Short distance to boat ramp Phone for...

SUPERB TOWNHOUSE! YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER

41/30 East Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 $293,000

Situated only 3 streets from the beach and Esplanade this two level, three bedroom townhouse gives you fantastic access to everything Hervey bay has to offer...

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

Multiple Living Areas

12 Parraweena Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 7 2 4 $649,000

This incredible home boasts the ultimate in family living it comprises of: Two separate dwellings on a large 1811m2 allotment There are seven bedrooms Plus an...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

Be Quick, It Won&#39;t Last

24 St Andrews Drive, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

4 bedrooms Ensuite off main Separate lounge room Large shed 854m2 block (approx.) Please call for more details

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

OWNER SAYS SELL

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Easy Care Quality home just waiting for new owners. Step inside and you can relax in air conditioned comfort. 3 comfortable bedrooms, 2 ample living areas, Modern...

Central to Everything!

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open plan...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 4 Auction in...

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

Is the Maryborough property market starting to boom?

SET TO BOOM: Momentum is building in Maryborough's commercial and industrial property market.

"It's been a long time since Maryborough has seen this number"

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!