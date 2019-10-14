Menu
FAMOUS FACES: My Kitchen Rules winners Dan and Steph Mulheron.
News

11 Fraser Coast faces who made their mark on reality TV

Jessica Cook
by
14th Oct 2019 11:05 AM
THE Fraser Coast has a track record of producing outstanding reality stars. Here are some of the region's most recognisable faces.

Artie Rocke from The Biggest Loser 2006

 

New TV guide - Artie Rocke. Photo: ALISTAIR BRIGHTMAN 10h1057
Dan and Steph Mulheron from My Kitchen Rules 2013

 

Dan Steph and Emmy
Emma and Steven Dilliway from Australia's Cheapest Weddings 2016

 

Maryborough couple Emma and Steven Dilliway who star on Australia's Cheapest Wedding and are not happy with the outcome.
Sean Hollands from Married at First Sight 2017

 

"I live life with no regrets\": Maryborough cowboy Sean Hollands is giving the Married at First Sight a crack.

Josh and Brandon Jarius from House Rules 2018

 

House Rules contestants Josh and Brandon Jarius. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Kristy Sellars from Australia's Got Talent 2019

 

Pole dancing mum Kristy Sellars.
Jack Murphy from This Time Next Year 2019

 

One year ago, Hervey Bay father Jack Murphy made a promise to read to his two daughters.
Mitch Gould from The Bachelorette 2019

 

*WARNING EMBARGOED until Sunday October 6* Hervey Bay local Mitch will appear on this year's season of The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.
