11 Fraser Coast faces who made their mark on reality TV

FAMOUS FACES: My Kitchen Rules winners Dan and Steph Mulheron.

FAMOUS FACES: My Kitchen Rules winners Dan and Steph Mulheron. Alistair Brightman

THE Fraser Coast has a track record of producing outstanding reality stars. Here are some of the region's most recognisable faces.

Artie Rocke from The Biggest Loser 2006

New TV guide - Artie Rocke. Photo: ALISTAIR BRIGHTMAN 10h1057 Alistair Brightman

Dan and Steph Mulheron from My Kitchen Rules 2013

Dan Steph and Emmy Dan and Steph Mulheron

Emma and Steven Dilliway from Australia's Cheapest Weddings 2016

Maryborough couple Emma and Steven Dilliway who star on Australia's Cheapest Wedding and are not happy with the outcome. Alistair Brightman

Sean Hollands from Married at First Sight 2017

"I live life with no regrets\": Maryborough cowboy Sean Hollands is giving the Married at First Sight a crack.

Josh and Brandon Jarius from House Rules 2018

House Rules contestants Josh and Brandon Jarius. Photographer: Liam Kidston. Liam Kidston

Kristy Sellars from Australia's Got Talent 2019

Pole dancing mum Kristy Sellars. Contributed

Jack Murphy from This Time Next Year 2019

One year ago, Hervey Bay father Jack Murphy made a promise to read to his two daughters. Contributed

Mitch Gould from The Bachelorette 2019