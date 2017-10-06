11 fun things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

SATURDAY
FREE WORKSHOPS
When: 9am-noon
Where: Maryborough Library and Hervey Bay Library
What: Children and adults of all ages are invited to come together and and try their hands at arts and sciences for free. Activities will include coding and robotics, storytelling, experiments, art and craft.
Cost: Free
HERVEY BAY PARK RUN
When: From 7am
Where: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade, Urangan
What: It is a 5km run - you against the clock. Please register before your first run at parkrun.com.au.
Cost: Free
HOWARD MARKETS
When: 7am-noon
Where: Around the Burrum Community Centre at Steley St, Howard
What: A market featuring more than 100 stalls. There's lots of variety, off-street parking and the museum will be open. Rusty the Coaltrain rides will be running for $2 per person.
Cost: Free
FAMILY FUN DAY
When: 10am-2pm
Where: Dayman Park, Urangan
What: Bay Explorers Early Learning is hosting a Family Fun Day. There will be a jumping castle, face painting, sausage sizzle, emergency vehicle display, historic village fire engine, hot rod display, fairy floss, sno-cones, raffles and more.
Cost: Donation
SOUNDWAVES: VOICE ENROLMENT
When: 1.30pm
Where: Hervey Bay Community Centre at Charles St, Pialba
What: Singers are needed for a Special Ladies Christmas Chorus to spread cheer throughout the community during the forthcoming festival season. Call Jeanette on 41289935 or Rosalie on 41295827, to find out more.
Cost: Free
SUNDAY
COMMUNITY FAIR
When: 10am-3pm
Where: Brolga Theatre
What: Come and celebrate 100 years of the Maryborough RSL. There will be live entertainment, free rides, face painting, community displays, food and market stalls, and much more.
Cost: Free
SUNDAY IN THE PARK
When: From 9am
Where: Queens Park, Maryborough
What: MELSA Maryborough will host their monthly Sunday in the Park. In addition to the rides on the miniature trains, including coal fired steam locomotives, there will be jumping castle, face painting, Gelato ice cream, and Pedals coffee.
Cost: $2 per ride
KOALA MARKET
When: 6am-noon
Where: Kruger Crt, Urangan
What: There's plenty of stalls to browse at these Hervey Bay markets.
Cost: Free
OPEN BOWLS DAY
When: From 10am.
Where: Hervey Bay Bowls Club at Denman Camp Rd, Scarness
What: Anyone who would like to try their hand at bowling can come along and give it a go.
All ages and levels of experience welcome. There's lots of fun to be had.
Cost: $8.
WALK WITH RAMBLERS
When: 8.30am
Where: Scarness Park, opposite The Beach House Hotel
What: Join this social group for a pleasant hour walk along the Esplanade, followed by a bring-your-own morning tea. Call Merle on 41242796 or Bunty on 41287450.
Cost: Free
COOL COUNTRY OPEN DAY
When: From 1pm
Where: Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre at Charles St, Pialba.
What: Walk up artists welcome. Music of all genres are performed on the day.
Practice nights are held every Thursday evening at 6.30pm at the same venue. For more information call Jenny on 0407150015.
Cost: $5