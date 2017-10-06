11 fun things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

ON TOMORROW: Head along to Queens Park in Maryborough from 9am tomorrow for a fun day out.

ON TOMORROW: Head along to Queens Park in Maryborough from 9am tomorrow for a fun day out. Alistair Brightman

SATURDAY

FREE WORKSHOPS

When: 9am-noon

Where: Maryborough Library and Hervey Bay Library

What: Children and adults of all ages are invited to come together and and try their hands at arts and sciences for free. Activities will include coding and robotics, storytelling, experiments, art and craft.

Cost: Free

HERVEY BAY PARK RUN

When: From 7am

Where: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade, Urangan

What: It is a 5km run - you against the clock. Please register before your first run at parkrun.com.au.

Cost: Free

HOWARD MARKETS

When: 7am-noon

Where: Around the Burrum Community Centre at Steley St, Howard

What: A market featuring more than 100 stalls. There's lots of variety, off-street parking and the museum will be open. Rusty the Coaltrain rides will be running for $2 per person.

Cost: Free

FAMILY FUN DAY

When: 10am-2pm

Where: Dayman Park, Urangan

What: Bay Explorers Early Learning is hosting a Family Fun Day. There will be a jumping castle, face painting, sausage sizzle, emergency vehicle display, historic village fire engine, hot rod display, fairy floss, sno-cones, raffles and more.

Cost: Donation

SOUNDWAVES: VOICE ENROLMENT

When: 1.30pm

Where: Hervey Bay Community Centre at Charles St, Pialba

What: Singers are needed for a Special Ladies Christmas Chorus to spread cheer throughout the community during the forthcoming festival season. Call Jeanette on 41289935 or Rosalie on 41295827, to find out more.

Cost: Free

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY FAIR

When: 10am-3pm

Where: Brolga Theatre

What: Come and celebrate 100 years of the Maryborough RSL. There will be live entertainment, free rides, face painting, community displays, food and market stalls, and much more.

Cost: Free

SUNDAY IN THE PARK

When: From 9am

Where: Queens Park, Maryborough

What: MELSA Maryborough will host their monthly Sunday in the Park. In addition to the rides on the miniature trains, including coal fired steam locomotives, there will be jumping castle, face painting, Gelato ice cream, and Pedals coffee.

Cost: $2 per ride

KOALA MARKET

When: 6am-noon

Where: Kruger Crt, Urangan

What: There's plenty of stalls to browse at these Hervey Bay markets.

Cost: Free

OPEN BOWLS DAY

When: From 10am.

Where: Hervey Bay Bowls Club at Denman Camp Rd, Scarness

What: Anyone who would like to try their hand at bowling can come along and give it a go.

All ages and levels of experience welcome. There's lots of fun to be had.

Cost: $8.

WALK WITH RAMBLERS

When: 8.30am

Where: Scarness Park, opposite The Beach House Hotel

What: Join this social group for a pleasant hour walk along the Esplanade, followed by a bring-your-own morning tea. Call Merle on 41242796 or Bunty on 41287450.

Cost: Free

COOL COUNTRY OPEN DAY

When: From 1pm

Where: Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre at Charles St, Pialba.

What: Walk up artists welcome. Music of all genres are performed on the day.

Practice nights are held every Thursday evening at 6.30pm at the same venue. For more information call Jenny on 0407150015.

Cost: $5