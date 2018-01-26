Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

11 fun things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast

ON SATURDAY: Horseman Guy McLean will perform at Seafront Oval from 6pm.
ON SATURDAY: Horseman Guy McLean will perform at Seafront Oval from 6pm. Contributed

SATURDAY

GUY MCLEAN SPECTACULAR

When: Gates open 4pm, show starts at 6pm.

Where: Seafront Oval

What: World champion horseman and entertainer Guy McLean will perform in a two-hour show.

Cost: $20 for adults, $10 for children and $50 for two adults and two children.

 

CRAFT BEER AND BARBECUE FESTIVAL

When: 10am-6pm

Where: Kondari Hotel on Elizabeth St, Hervey Bay

What: It's a competition to find the best slow cooker. Competitors began their dishes last night, covering a range of meats including pork, lamb, beef and chicken. Local brewers will be there selling a selection of craft beer.

Cost: Gold coin entry. The event if raising money for the Children's Hospital Foundation.

 

SPEEDWAY KART TILES

When: Gates open 8am, racing starts 1pm

Where: Fraser Cost Maryborough Speedway

What: The local track is hosting the SKAA Australia Speedway Kart Title.

Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for pensioners and students under 18.

 

PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

Cost: Free

 

STORYTIME AT LIBRARY

When: From 10.30am

Where: Hervey Bay Library at 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.

What: A mix of stories, songs and craft activities for children aged 2 to 5 years.

Cost: Free. For more information call 4197 4220

 

MARYBOROUGH HERITAGE WALK TOUR

When: Tour departs 9am.

Where: Start point is City Hall at 388 Kent St, Maryborough

What: Take a guided walking tour of the city with a local guide. Dressed in period costume, their guides will help you discover Maryborough's colourful past and take you back to a time when Maryborough was a thriving port, and the place where about 22,000 new settlers took their first steps on Australian soil.

Cost: Free. For more information, call 1800 214 789.

 

TIPPLES AND TALES

When: From 2.30pm

Where: Bond Store Museum at 101 Wharf St, Maryborough

What: A combination of storytelling with yarns about the Bond Store and its role in the thirsty days of the early settlement and a tasting experience of ports and liqueurs from Moffatdale Ridge and a range of platters.

Cost: $30. Bookings essential. Call 4190 5722.

 

TORQUAY BEACHSIDE MARKETS

When: 8am-1pm

Where: Opposite the Torquay Post Office, 414 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.

What: Fresh seasonal produce, handmade items, original gift ware and entertainment.

Cost: Free.

 

BAUPLE MARKETS

When: 7am-noon

Where: Bauple Band Hall, Band Hall Rd, Bauple

What: Grab a bargain, plants, fresh bread, fresh vegetables or breakfast at the barbecue hut. Devonshire tea, coffee and cakes are available.

Cost: Free.

 

SUNDAY

WEEKLY CLUB SESSION

When: From noon.

Where: 15 Zephyr St, Scarness.

What: The ZPAC Country, Rock and Blues meets each Sunday. Enjoy an afternoon of great music. Play or sing solo or with the live band.

Cost: Costs $2 for members and $5 for non-members. Free entry for children under 15 years. For information call Ken on 0419654560.

 

WALK WITH THE RAMBLERS

When: From 8.30am

Where: Quota, Urangan

What: If your new year's resolution is to do more walking, come and join the Hervey Bay Ramblers walking group.

Enjoy a walk along the shady shared paths in the area before enjoying a social BYO morning tea.

For more information call Gill on 4194 0955, Merle on 4124 2796 or Bunty on 4128 7450

Cost: Free

Topics:  fcwhatson fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
WATCH: Mayor quizzed as dismissal looms

WATCH: Mayor quizzed as dismissal looms

Mayor Chris Loft has fronted up for Australia Day duties as though his job isn't hanging in the balance.

UK couple adore 'Aussie mateship'

Australia Day Citizenship ceremony - Maxine Glen and Peter Clarke.

The couple were two of nine people who became citizens.

Mike Tyson advert is a sucker punch for violence survivors

An advertisement starring convicted rapist and self-confessed domestic violence perpetrator Mike Tyson is airing during the Australian Open.

Should a Mike Tyson advert be aired during the Australian Open?

GALLERY: Locals march to change Australia Day date

CHANGE THE DATE: Indigenous and non-Indigenous locals march in support of changing the date along Seafront Oval.

About 40 people attended the protest rally.

Local Partners