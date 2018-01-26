11 fun things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast

SATURDAY
GUY MCLEAN SPECTACULAR
When: Gates open 4pm, show starts at 6pm.
Where: Seafront Oval
What: World champion horseman and entertainer Guy McLean will perform in a two-hour show.
Cost: $20 for adults, $10 for children and $50 for two adults and two children.
CRAFT BEER AND BARBECUE FESTIVAL
When: 10am-6pm
Where: Kondari Hotel on Elizabeth St, Hervey Bay
What: It's a competition to find the best slow cooker. Competitors began their dishes last night, covering a range of meats including pork, lamb, beef and chicken. Local brewers will be there selling a selection of craft beer.
Cost: Gold coin entry. The event if raising money for the Children's Hospital Foundation.
SPEEDWAY KART TILES
When: Gates open 8am, racing starts 1pm
Where: Fraser Cost Maryborough Speedway
What: The local track is hosting the SKAA Australia Speedway Kart Title.
Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for pensioners and students under 18.
PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
Cost: Free
STORYTIME AT LIBRARY
When: From 10.30am
Where: Hervey Bay Library at 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.
What: A mix of stories, songs and craft activities for children aged 2 to 5 years.
Cost: Free. For more information call 4197 4220
MARYBOROUGH HERITAGE WALK TOUR
When: Tour departs 9am.
Where: Start point is City Hall at 388 Kent St, Maryborough
What: Take a guided walking tour of the city with a local guide. Dressed in period costume, their guides will help you discover Maryborough's colourful past and take you back to a time when Maryborough was a thriving port, and the place where about 22,000 new settlers took their first steps on Australian soil.
Cost: Free. For more information, call 1800 214 789.
TIPPLES AND TALES
When: From 2.30pm
Where: Bond Store Museum at 101 Wharf St, Maryborough
What: A combination of storytelling with yarns about the Bond Store and its role in the thirsty days of the early settlement and a tasting experience of ports and liqueurs from Moffatdale Ridge and a range of platters.
Cost: $30. Bookings essential. Call 4190 5722.
TORQUAY BEACHSIDE MARKETS
When: 8am-1pm
Where: Opposite the Torquay Post Office, 414 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.
What: Fresh seasonal produce, handmade items, original gift ware and entertainment.
Cost: Free.
BAUPLE MARKETS
When: 7am-noon
Where: Bauple Band Hall, Band Hall Rd, Bauple
What: Grab a bargain, plants, fresh bread, fresh vegetables or breakfast at the barbecue hut. Devonshire tea, coffee and cakes are available.
Cost: Free.
SUNDAY
WEEKLY CLUB SESSION
When: From noon.
Where: 15 Zephyr St, Scarness.
What: The ZPAC Country, Rock and Blues meets each Sunday. Enjoy an afternoon of great music. Play or sing solo or with the live band.
Cost: Costs $2 for members and $5 for non-members. Free entry for children under 15 years. For information call Ken on 0419654560.
WALK WITH THE RAMBLERS
When: From 8.30am
Where: Quota, Urangan
What: If your new year's resolution is to do more walking, come and join the Hervey Bay Ramblers walking group.
Enjoy a walk along the shady shared paths in the area before enjoying a social BYO morning tea.
For more information call Gill on 4194 0955, Merle on 4124 2796 or Bunty on 4128 7450
Cost: Free