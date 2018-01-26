11 fun things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast

ON SATURDAY: Horseman Guy McLean will perform at Seafront Oval from 6pm.

ON SATURDAY: Horseman Guy McLean will perform at Seafront Oval from 6pm. Contributed

SATURDAY

GUY MCLEAN SPECTACULAR

When: Gates open 4pm, show starts at 6pm.

Where: Seafront Oval

What: World champion horseman and entertainer Guy McLean will perform in a two-hour show.

Cost: $20 for adults, $10 for children and $50 for two adults and two children.

CRAFT BEER AND BARBECUE FESTIVAL

When: 10am-6pm

Where: Kondari Hotel on Elizabeth St, Hervey Bay

What: It's a competition to find the best slow cooker. Competitors began their dishes last night, covering a range of meats including pork, lamb, beef and chicken. Local brewers will be there selling a selection of craft beer.

Cost: Gold coin entry. The event if raising money for the Children's Hospital Foundation.

SPEEDWAY KART TILES

When: Gates open 8am, racing starts 1pm

Where: Fraser Cost Maryborough Speedway

What: The local track is hosting the SKAA Australia Speedway Kart Title.

Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for pensioners and students under 18.

PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

Cost: Free

STORYTIME AT LIBRARY

When: From 10.30am

Where: Hervey Bay Library at 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.

What: A mix of stories, songs and craft activities for children aged 2 to 5 years.

Cost: Free. For more information call 4197 4220

MARYBOROUGH HERITAGE WALK TOUR

When: Tour departs 9am.

Where: Start point is City Hall at 388 Kent St, Maryborough

What: Take a guided walking tour of the city with a local guide. Dressed in period costume, their guides will help you discover Maryborough's colourful past and take you back to a time when Maryborough was a thriving port, and the place where about 22,000 new settlers took their first steps on Australian soil.

Cost: Free. For more information, call 1800 214 789.

TIPPLES AND TALES

When: From 2.30pm

Where: Bond Store Museum at 101 Wharf St, Maryborough

What: A combination of storytelling with yarns about the Bond Store and its role in the thirsty days of the early settlement and a tasting experience of ports and liqueurs from Moffatdale Ridge and a range of platters.

Cost: $30. Bookings essential. Call 4190 5722.

TORQUAY BEACHSIDE MARKETS

When: 8am-1pm

Where: Opposite the Torquay Post Office, 414 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.

What: Fresh seasonal produce, handmade items, original gift ware and entertainment.

Cost: Free.

BAUPLE MARKETS

When: 7am-noon

Where: Bauple Band Hall, Band Hall Rd, Bauple

What: Grab a bargain, plants, fresh bread, fresh vegetables or breakfast at the barbecue hut. Devonshire tea, coffee and cakes are available.

Cost: Free.

SUNDAY

WEEKLY CLUB SESSION

When: From noon.

Where: 15 Zephyr St, Scarness.

What: The ZPAC Country, Rock and Blues meets each Sunday. Enjoy an afternoon of great music. Play or sing solo or with the live band.

Cost: Costs $2 for members and $5 for non-members. Free entry for children under 15 years. For information call Ken on 0419654560.

WALK WITH THE RAMBLERS

When: From 8.30am

Where: Quota, Urangan

What: If your new year's resolution is to do more walking, come and join the Hervey Bay Ramblers walking group.

Enjoy a walk along the shady shared paths in the area before enjoying a social BYO morning tea.

For more information call Gill on 4194 0955, Merle on 4124 2796 or Bunty on 4128 7450

Cost: Free