11 local projects you would like to see on Coast

There was an overwhelming response for the money to go towards the Wide Bay Motor Complex.

WE ASKED the Fraser Coast community what local projects they would like to see the State Government allocate an extra $13.24 million towards over the next two years.

Among ideas including the creation of jobs, infrastructure and even a floating pontoon, there was an overwhelming response for the money to go towards the Wide Bay Motor Complex.

The funding was allocated as part of the Works for Queensland Program, with Acting Premier and Minister for Infrastructure Jackie Trad saying the new funding injection came after the first round was embraced by councils across the state.

Here is a list of some of the ideas the community suggested the money go towards.

1. Wide Bay Motor Complex.

2. Local manufacturing trade/industry interstate and abroad.

3. TAFE upgrade in Maryborough.

4. Multi level carpark one block back from the Esplanade.

5. Progress towards high level Granville bridge.

6. Big industries like ship building and engineering.

7. New bridge across the Mary River.

8. Community gardens.

9. Replacing and repainting the shop awnings in Maryborough's CBD.

10. Swimming pool in Tiaro.

11. Floating pontoons like they have in Thailand where you can fish from.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the funding was about jumpstarting job-creating projects and getting people working as soon as possible.

What would you like to see the funding go towards? Join the discussion and tell us below.