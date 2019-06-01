News
11 things to do at the Relish Food and Wine Festival
JUST a taste of what you can expect during Saturday's food and wine festival:
- Food Lovers: Mary River Parklands - 10.30am, 11.45am, 1.15pm, 2.30pm.
- Colour from the Kitchen: Gatakers Courtyard - 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm.
- Bush Foods Cooking Demonstrations: Gatakers Courtyard - 10am-4pm (hourly)
- Brews and Blues Cruise: Leaving the Maryborough Marina - 11.15am, 12.30pm and 1.45pm
- Bond Store Gin Joint: Bond Store basement - 11.30am, 1pm, 2pm
- A Fraser Coast Food Journey: Customs House - 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm
- Sweet and Sticky: the lawn at Customs House - 1.15pm
- Paint, Scribble and Sip: Gatakers Courtyard - 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm, 3.30pm
- Cheesemaking and Soudough Workshop: Gatakers Courtyard - 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm, 3.30pm
- Craft Beer Bar: Mary River Parklands - 10am-5pm
- Pop-in Screen Printing with Nancy Brown: Gatakers Courtyard - 11am-5pm