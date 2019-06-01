Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
YUM: Last year's Relish Festival.
YUM: Last year's Relish Festival. Alistair Brightman
News

11 things to do at the Relish Food and Wine Festival

Boni Holmes
by
1st Jun 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUST a taste of what you can expect during Saturday's food and wine festival:

  • Food Lovers: Mary River Parklands - 10.30am, 11.45am, 1.15pm, 2.30pm.

 

  • Colour from the Kitchen: Gatakers Courtyard - 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm.

 

  • Bush Foods Cooking Demonstrations: Gatakers Courtyard - 10am-4pm (hourly)

 

  • Brews and Blues Cruise: Leaving the Maryborough Marina - 11.15am, 12.30pm and 1.45pm

 

  • Bond Store Gin Joint: Bond Store basement - 11.30am, 1pm, 2pm

 

  • A Fraser Coast Food Journey: Customs House - 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm

 

  • Sweet and Sticky: the lawn at Customs House - 1.15pm

 

  • Paint, Scribble and Sip: Gatakers Courtyard - 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm, 3.30pm

 

  • Cheesemaking and Soudough Workshop: Gatakers Courtyard - 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm, 3.30pm

 

  • Craft Beer Bar: Mary River Parklands - 10am-5pm

 

  • Pop-in Screen Printing with Nancy Brown: Gatakers Courtyard - 11am-5pm

More Stories

fcevent festival maryborough relish food and wine fest
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Why your power bill is set to be slashed

    premium_icon Why your power bill is set to be slashed

    News Power bills across a large portion of Queensland are set to be slashed by up $144 a year.

    • 1st Jun 2019 9:30 AM
    Maryborough woman, 20, killed in highway crash

    premium_icon Maryborough woman, 20, killed in highway crash

    News Two rescue helicopters responded to the crash

    OUR SAY: Positive employment news for Wide Bay most welcome

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Positive employment news for Wide Bay most welcome

    News New jobs are on the way thanks to the munitions factory.

    EXCLUSIVE: Premier gives new Bundy Hospital the green light

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Premier gives new Bundy Hospital the green light

    Health Annastacia Palaszczuk announces new hospital site for Bundaberg