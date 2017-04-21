11 things to do in and around the Coast this weekend

Marcus' Legacy Family Fun Day is back on for another year this weekend. Pictured: Hervey Bay Garden Club treasurer Henny Hof and president Barbara Goodwin with Jodie Tangikara (centre) with last year's donations.

Saturday

LEGACY FAMILY FUN DAY

When: 9am-3pm

Where: Seafront Oval, Pialba

What: The second year of Marcus' Family Fun Day is back on, raising funds for Hervey Bay Hospital's children, maternity and neonatal units. Rides, a petting zoo, music, market stalls and plenty of excitement will be on offer.

Cost: $38 on the day

ARKARRA BLISTERING BBQ

When: 1pm-4pm

Where: Arkarra Lagoon, Dundowran

What: Join the town for a barbecue and acoustic music by Sam Maddison. Food served 1pm-2pm.

Cost: Adults $22.50, children under 12 years $10\

EUREKA COUNTRY MUSIC CONCERT

When: Doors open 11.30am

Where: Baptist Church Hall, Maryborough

What: Great band and guest artists, lucky door prizes, tombola, raffles and afternoon tea. Concerts start at noon. Proceeds go to local charities under the Church.

Cost: Free

PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS

When: 7am-1pm.

Where: Pier Park, Urangan.

What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Wednesday and Saturday. You will find plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit and vegetables and much more.

Cost: Free.

Debbie Hall, supported by husband Steve, tries on a braclet at Evelyn Willebrands' stall at the Pier Park Community Markets on Saturday. The Sydney couple are visiting Hervey Bay to attend a wedding. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle Jocelyn Watts

KARAOKE AT KONDARI

When: Each Saturday, 7.30pm.

Where: Kondari Resort, Elizabeth St, Urangan.

What: You don't need to sing to have a great night. Come along and have a heap a fun. There is also trivia on Tuesdays from 6.30pm and bingo on Thursdays from 1pm. Phone Bronco on 0429912154 to find out more.

Cost: Free.

PARKRUN

When: Every Saturday, 7am

Where: Lions Park, Urangan

What: 5km run across the Esplanade. It's you against the clock. Be sure to register at www.parkrun.com.au before you run.

Cost: Free

Sunday

MARYBOROUGH HERITAGE WALKING TOUR

When: 9am

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: Dressed in full period costume, the guided tour will help you discover the iconic history of the portside town and how it has shaped the town to come.

Cost: Free

KOALA MARKETS

When: 6am-12pm

Where: Koala Grounds, 12-14 Kruger Crt, Booral Rd Urangan

What: 250 stalls with antique artwork, books, furniture apparels and handmade items among the many things on offer. Markets held on the 2nd, 4th and 5th Sundays of every month.

Cost: Free

Z-PAC COUNTRY, ROCK & BLUES CLUB

When: 6pm-10pm

Where: Zephyr St Theatre

What: The club meets each Sunday at the theatre. Whether you're learning to play or have an act, give the club a try. Come in for the whole evening or just drop in for a few hours. Licensed bar available.

Cost: Free

COME & TRY OUTRIGGING

When: 7.50am

Where: Canoe compound near the Boat Club, Urangan

When: Come and try day for the Outrigging Club. Meet at the compound near the Boat Club premises on Buccaneer Dr, Urangan.

Cost: Free

All Weekend

ANZAC SPEEDWAY BONANZA

When: Gates open 1pm, racing from 4pm

Where: Maryborough Speedway

What: Re-run of V8 Dirt Modified Queensland Title. Street Stock Cannon Ball run, Junior Sedans Kids Royal, Formula 500s, Nostalgia and Super Sedans all part of the show. Call 4121 5677 for more information.

Cost: Free