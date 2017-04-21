11 things to do in and around the Coast this weekend

Saturday
LEGACY FAMILY FUN DAY
When: 9am-3pm
Where: Seafront Oval, Pialba
What: The second year of Marcus' Family Fun Day is back on, raising funds for Hervey Bay Hospital's children, maternity and neonatal units. Rides, a petting zoo, music, market stalls and plenty of excitement will be on offer.
Cost: $38 on the day
ARKARRA BLISTERING BBQ
When: 1pm-4pm
Where: Arkarra Lagoon, Dundowran
What: Join the town for a barbecue and acoustic music by Sam Maddison. Food served 1pm-2pm.
Cost: Adults $22.50, children under 12 years $10\
EUREKA COUNTRY MUSIC CONCERT
When: Doors open 11.30am
Where: Baptist Church Hall, Maryborough
What: Great band and guest artists, lucky door prizes, tombola, raffles and afternoon tea. Concerts start at noon. Proceeds go to local charities under the Church.
Cost: Free
PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS
When: 7am-1pm.
Where: Pier Park, Urangan.
What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Wednesday and Saturday. You will find plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit and vegetables and much more.
Cost: Free.
KARAOKE AT KONDARI
When: Each Saturday, 7.30pm.
Where: Kondari Resort, Elizabeth St, Urangan.
What: You don't need to sing to have a great night. Come along and have a heap a fun. There is also trivia on Tuesdays from 6.30pm and bingo on Thursdays from 1pm. Phone Bronco on 0429912154 to find out more.
Cost: Free.
PARKRUN
When: Every Saturday, 7am
Where: Lions Park, Urangan
What: 5km run across the Esplanade. It's you against the clock. Be sure to register at www.parkrun.com.au before you run.
Cost: Free
Sunday
MARYBOROUGH HERITAGE WALKING TOUR
When: 9am
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: Dressed in full period costume, the guided tour will help you discover the iconic history of the portside town and how it has shaped the town to come.
Cost: Free
KOALA MARKETS
When: 6am-12pm
Where: Koala Grounds, 12-14 Kruger Crt, Booral Rd Urangan
What: 250 stalls with antique artwork, books, furniture apparels and handmade items among the many things on offer. Markets held on the 2nd, 4th and 5th Sundays of every month.
Cost: Free
Z-PAC COUNTRY, ROCK & BLUES CLUB
When: 6pm-10pm
Where: Zephyr St Theatre
What: The club meets each Sunday at the theatre. Whether you're learning to play or have an act, give the club a try. Come in for the whole evening or just drop in for a few hours. Licensed bar available.
Cost: Free
COME & TRY OUTRIGGING
When: 7.50am
Where: Canoe compound near the Boat Club, Urangan
When: Come and try day for the Outrigging Club. Meet at the compound near the Boat Club premises on Buccaneer Dr, Urangan.
Cost: Free
All Weekend
ANZAC SPEEDWAY BONANZA
When: Gates open 1pm, racing from 4pm
Where: Maryborough Speedway
What: Re-run of V8 Dirt Modified Queensland Title. Street Stock Cannon Ball run, Junior Sedans Kids Royal, Formula 500s, Nostalgia and Super Sedans all part of the show. Call 4121 5677 for more information.
Cost: Free